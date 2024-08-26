Eskay Mining Wraps Up Summer Exploration, Prepares for 2025 Drilling Program

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Allup Acquires 100% of McLaren Valuable Heavy Mineral Sands Project, West Eucla Basin, WA and Conducts Placement

Allup Strengthens its Board with Mine and Finance Delivery Expertise with Mr Peter Secker and Simon Finnis Joining the Company Effective Immediately

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Q2 2024 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Exploration Agreement with English River First Nation Signed and Changes to Board of Directors

Falco Announces Creation of Technical and Strategic Committees With Glencore Canada Corporation

Sale of JWD Iron Ore Mining Rights

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Anax Metals Limited

ANX:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Golden Mile Resources

G88:AU

Beyond Lithium

BY:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Gold Investing

Eskay Mining Wraps Up Summer Exploration, Prepares for 2025 Drilling Program

The company has opted not to drill at its Golden Triangle properties this summer; instead it will use data gathered to plan for a program in 2025.

Two people survey a mine site.
Parilov / Shutterstock

Eskay Mining (TSXV:ESK,OTCQX:ESKYF) has wrapped up its summer exploration program, laying the foundation for a drill program in 2025 after opting to postpone drilling activities due to market conditions.

“Because of the recent depressed market for mineral exploration companies, we decided to be financially prudent and hold off on undertaking a drill program this season," said President and CEO Mac Balkam.

Led by experienced geologist Ken McNaughton, Eskay focused on advancing its understanding of key areas in BC's Golden Triangle region. The company's work, which concentrated on assessing geological potential, involved ground investigations across several regions, including Storie Creek, Scarlett Knob, Tarn Lake and others.

Over the summer, Eskay gathered and submitted 363 rock samples for laboratory analysis. The company anticipates receiving results by September; they will help define future drilling targets next year.

McNaughton’s team believes Eskay can explore and drill aggressively in 2025 once capital markets have improved.

“Our keen financial management has left us in the strong position of having over C$2.5 million in cash, cashable instruments and government resource credits at a time when the exploration industry is generally cash starved,” Balkam explained in a Monday (August 26) press release.

The company’s exploration strategy is aimed at further unlocking the potential of its 100 percent owned TV, Jeff and SIB/Lulu deposits. Once its database update is finished, Eskay plans to complete a resource estimate for these deposits.

In June, the company agreed to merge with P2 Gold (TSXV:PGLD,OTCQB:PGLDF) in a deal that would have resulted in a new entity focused on both gold and copper exploration, with projects located in BC and Nevada.

However, the companies agreed to terminate the letter of intent in late June due to market conditions.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
TSXV:ESK
tsxv stocksgold stocksgold explorationgold investingGold Investing
The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Latest News

More News
×
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Full Bio

Learn about our editorial policies.