Overview New Found Gold (TSXV:NFG,NYSE:NFGC) is an emerging Canadian gold producer with assets located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company’s portfolio includes its flagship Queensway gold project as well as the recently acquired Hammerdown operation, Pine Cove mill and Nugget Pond hydrometallurgical gold plant.

At the beginning of 2025, New Found Gold refreshed its board of directors and management team by adding a group of experienced mine builders and operators to support the company’s transition from exploration to production and build off its established exploration expertise. In November 2025, New Found Gold completed its previously announced acquisition of Maritime Resources, creating a diversified gold company with both development and producing assets in a top-tier jurisdiction. The transaction brought together two high-quality gold projects — Queensway and Hammerdown — and added established processing infrastructure which has positioned the company to pursue a clear path to production and cash flow. The company is currently focused on advancing Queensway toward production while bringing Hammerdown into steady-state gold production in 2026. This multi-asset approach is intended to support near-term cash flow generation while maintaining meaningful exploration and development upside through Queensway’s large, high-grade gold system. At Queensway, New Found Gold has consolidated a district-scale land position and continues to advance technical work including infill drilling, grade control drilling, geotechnical studies and exploration programs. At the same time, the company’s ownership of processing and operational assets provides infrastructure optionality as development progresses.

Company Highlights Emerging Canadian gold producer in a strong gold price environment with a multi-asset base in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada

with a multi-asset base in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada Flagship 100 percent owned Queensway gold project , supported by a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) (completed July 2025) and ongoing environmental baseline work, trade-off studies and engineering studies

, supported by a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) (completed July 2025) and ongoing environmental baseline work, trade-off studies and engineering studies District-scale land package at Queensway totaling over 230,000 hectares and covering over 110 kilometres of strike along two major fault zones

totaling over 230,000 hectares and covering over 110 kilometres of strike along two major fault zones Recently acquired Hammerdown operation , targeted for steady-state gold production in 2026

, targeted for steady-state gold production in 2026 Ownership of the Pine Cove operation (with a permitted mill and tailings facility) and Nugget Pond hydrometallurgical gold plant, providing processing infrastructure

(with a permitted mill and tailings facility) and Nugget Pond hydrometallurgical gold plant, providing processing infrastructure Strengthened management team and solid shareholder base, including cornerstone investor Eric Sprott

Key Projects Queensway Gold Project The 100 percent owned Queensway gold project is New Found Gold’s flagship asset and the primary driver of long-term value creation. Located in central Newfoundland, Queensway now spans over 230,000 hectares, following a completed land acquisition from Exploits Discovery Corp., and covers more than 110 kilometres of strike along the Appleton and JBP fault zones, highlighting its district-scale exploration potential.

Aerial view of the Queensway gold project, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway near Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador In July 2025, New Found Gold completed a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for Queensway, showing 1.5 Moz gold production over a 15-year mine life. The PEA outlines a phased development strategy designed to accelerate the project’s path to production. Phase 1 of the PEA focuses on mining high-grade, near-surface mineralization from the Appleton Fault Zone (AFZ) Core, with processing planned via off-site milling. This approach is intended to reduce upfront capital requirements while enabling earlier cash flow generation. The AFZ Core hosts multiple high-grade gold zones, including Keats, Iceberg, Keats West, Lotto and Monte Carlo, which form the foundation of the PEA mine plan. Ongoing infill drilling, grade control drilling, excavation and geotechnical programs are being carried out to support mine planning, improve resource confidence, and advance future mineral resource updates. Recent drilling at zones such as Monte Carlo and Keats has returned high-grade results that generally align with the existing resource model, reinforcing continuity within the proposed open-pit areas.

Queensway’s neighbouring gold projects Beyond the current mine plan, continued drilling along strike and at depth across Queensway has delivered new discoveries, highlighting the project’s potential for resource growth beyond the initial PEA scope. The combination of a defined development pathway, high-grade mineralization, and district-scale exploration potential positions Queensway as a central asset within New Found Gold’s emerging production-focused portfolio.

Hammerdown Operation The Hammerdown operation is a high-grade gold project that New Found Gold is advancing toward steady-state production. The first gold pour from Hammerdown was announced on November 12, 2025.

Aerial view of the Hammerdown operation, near Springdale, Newfoundland and Labrador. Hammerdown is supported by nearby processing infrastructure, allowing New Found Gold the optionality to pursue a production-focused strategy alongside ongoing development at Queensway. The operation is the first step in establishing the company as a new Canadian gold producer.

Pine Cove Operation and Nugget Pond Hydrometallurgical Gold Plant New Found Gold also owns the Pine Cove operation, which includes a mill and tailings facility, as well as the Nugget Pond hydrometallurgical gold plant. These assets provide the company with permitted processing infrastructure in Newfoundland and Labrador. Ownership of these facilities enhances operational flexibility and supports the company’s broader production and development strategy as it advances Hammerdown and Queensway.