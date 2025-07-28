Investor Insight Sranan Gold offers early-stage exposure to a high-impact gold discovery in Suriname’s Guiana Shield, one of the world’s most underexplored gold belts. Backed by the same technical team behind some of the region’s largest gold discoveries, Sranan is a high-leverage discovery story in a mining-friendly jurisdiction.

Overview Sranan Gold (CSE:SRAN,FSE:P84) is a junior explorer operating in Suriname, a South American nation producing more than 600,000 oz of gold per year . Sranan’s main asset is within Suriname’s prolific Guiana Shield, one of the world’s most underexplored gold belts.

Sample collected from the Tapanahony project’s Poeketi pit. The company’s flagship asset, the 29,000-hectare Tapanahony gold project, overlays a historic mining belt with strong geochemical and structural indicators. Sranan’s objective is straightforward: convert local knowledge, legacy drill data and modern tools into an inaugural gold resource over a 4.5 km mineralized corridor. Backed by one of the most credentialed gold discovery teams in Suriname, credited for the Merian, Rosebel and Saramacca deposits, the company is targeting hard-rock gold potential beneath proven saprolite zones with plans to fast-track drilling, build community partnerships and expand its concession footprint.

Company Highlights District-scale land position: The 29,000-hectare Tapanahony project covers one of Suriname’s oldest and most productive artisanal mining districts, offering untested hard-rock upside within the Guiana Shield, home to numerous multi-million-ounce gold deposits.

Immediate drill targets: A 10,000-metre diamond drilling program is set to kick off in 2025 across the 4.5 km Poeketi-Randy trend, targeting high-grade shear zones validated by historic IAMGOLD drilling.

World-class discovery pedigree: The technical team has led or co-led discoveries at Merian (7 Moz, Newmont), Rosebel (13.7 Moz, now Zijin) and Saramacca (1.5 Moz).

Deep in-country knowledge: Geologists are locally trained at Anton de Kom University and have decades of experience in Suriname’s regolith-dominated terrain.

The Tapanahony gold project is Sranan’s flagship asset, covering a 29,000-hectare land package in southeastern Suriname. The project lies within the Guiana Shield, a well-endowed Paleoproterozoic terrane that hosts multiple Tier-1 gold systems. The property sits at the intersection of regional NW-striking structures, the large NE-SW Tapanahony structure and older NE-SW fabric, forming a favorable setting for orogenic gold emplacement. These structural fabrics, crenulated by later deformation events, are visible in recent LiDAR and magnetic datasets and provide excellent ground preparation for high-grade shear-hosted deposits.

Local miners have long exploited the saprolite horizons here, especially around the Poeketi-Randy zone, and Sranan’s exploration strategy is to transition that surface gold production into a defined, hard-rock resource. The project has seen more than US$10 million in historical exploration, including geochemical soil surveys, auger and panning programs by the UN and Golden Star, and 4,000 metres of diamond drilling by IAMGOLD. They have confirmed the presence of extensive mineralization, including intercepts such as 4.2 grams per ton (g/t) gold over 13.5 m and 39.3 g/t gold over 2 m at the Randy pit. These results suggest steeply dipping, fault-controlled mineralization within a metavolcanic host package, drawing parallels to the structurally hosted gold at the Saramacca, Antino, Merian and Rosebel mines. The 2025 Phase 1 program is targeting this trend with 10,000 metres of diamond drilling . It will infill and extend the 4.5 km mineralized corridor and test additional parallel shear zones revealed by LiDAR and soil geochemistry in the western lobe of the concession. Sranan plans to reprocess historical drill data, conduct soil/silt sampling, trenching and trench mapping, with field teams prioritizing locations where artisanal mining is ongoing but remains underexplored by modern methods. Geophysical interpretation highlights a property-scale NW shear zone crosscutting a penetrative NE-SW fabric, which has led to localized folding and thickened mineralized zones. Commonly described by the team as the “double folded” system, they extend across eastern Suriname into Guyana and French Guiana. This orogenic system is thought to be analogous to the geology that underpins other major discoveries in the belt. Sranan’s Phase 1 campaign also aims to generate new targets through high-resolution LiDAR imaging, which has already revealed three parallel mineralized corridors and topographic inversions associated with lateritic terraces, a common concealment mechanism for mineralization in this region. Pending early success, the company plans to expand drilling into the western lobe, pursue adjoining concessions, and delineate a resource.