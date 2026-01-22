One Bullion Limited

Investor Insight One Bullion offers investors leveraged exposure to gold through the largest district-scale gold exploration land package in Botswana, combining extensive historical data, multiple drill-ready targets and a disciplined strategy focused on value creation through discovery and partnership.

Overview One Bullion (TSXV: OBUL ) is a Toronto-based gold exploration company focused on advancing a district-scale portfolio of gold assets in Botswana. The company controls approximately 8,004 sq km across three greenstone belt–hosted gold projects: Vumba, Maitengwe and Kraaipan. Botswana is widely regarded as one of Africa’s most attractive mining jurisdictions due to its political stability, transparent regulatory framework and established mining infrastructure.

The company’s strategy is centered on systematic, data-driven exploration. One Bullion has amassed extensive historical datasets, conducted modern geophysical surveys and completed significant drilling, particularly at Vumba, where results have confirmed the presence of a continuous, structurally controlled gold system. The company aims to advance its assets through drilling and technical derisking before pursuing strategic partnerships or joint ventures with larger mining companies. One Bullion is led by CEO and president Adam Berk, alongside a management team and board with experience spanning exploration, mine development, capital markets and public company leadership. The company emphasizes capital discipline, lean operations and directing the majority of funds raised into the ground to generate results-driven catalysts for shareholders.

Company Highlights Controls approximately 8,004 sq km across three gold-prospective greenstone belts in Botswana, one of Africa’s most stable and mining-friendly jurisdictions

across three gold-prospective greenstone belts in Botswana, one of Africa’s most stable and mining-friendly jurisdictions Portfolio includes Vumba, Maitengwe and Kraaipan , spanning early- to advanced-stage exploration with multiple near-term catalysts

, spanning early- to advanced-stage exploration with multiple near-term catalysts Vumba is the most advanced asset , with extensive historical work and drill results confirming a large, continuous gold system with expansion potential

, with extensive historical work and drill results confirming a large, continuous gold system with expansion potential Kraaipan provides large-scale upside , with significant strike length along a prolific greenstone belt that hosts producing and past-producing mines nearby

, with significant strike length along a prolific greenstone belt that hosts producing and past-producing mines nearby Backed by a data-rich exploration platform , including tens of thousands of historical assays and modern geophysical surveys

, including tens of thousands of historical assays and modern geophysical surveys Led by a management and board team with experience across mining, capital markets and company building

Key Projects

Vumba Gold Project The Vumba gold project is One Bullion’s most advanced assets and near-term focus. Located on the same greenstone belt that hosts Zimbabwe’s Blanket Mine, Vumba has benefited from extensive historical and modern exploration, including soil sampling, trenching, reverse circulation drilling and diamond drilling. To date, approximately 11.5 kilometres of reverse circulation drilling and more than 3 kilometres of diamond drilling have been completed at Vumba.

Mineralization at Vumba resembles characteristics of deposits in the region. Pervasive ‘flood silica’ alteration, suggesting more bulk tonnage potential. Exploration results at Vumba have confirmed a large, continuous gold system with multiple mineralization styles, including quartz veins, sulphide-rich zones and pervasive silica alteration. Historic surface sampling and drilling returned multiple high-grade gold intercepts, and recent work supports the potential for shallow mineralization and possible bulk-tonnage styles, subject to further drilling. The company plans to continue drilling and geophysical work to further delineate known zones and test additional targets throughout 2026.

Maitengwe Gold Project The Maitengwe gold project is an early-stage exploration asset covering approximately 132 sq km, located between the town of Tutume and the Zimbabwean border within a prospective greenstone belt. Exploration to date has identified widespread gold occurrences, with grab samples returning gold values indicative of a fertile mineralized environment.

The company plans to advance Maitengwe through airborne magnetic surveys and initial drilling, adding another pipeline of targets to One Bullion’s portfolio. Maitengwe provides additional upside as a greenfield discovery opportunity within the company’s broader district-scale landholding.

Kraaipan Gold Project The Kraaipan gold project represents One Bullion’s largest-scale opportunity, with approximately 65 kilometers of strike length controlled along the western limb of the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt in Botswana. This belt hosts multiple past-producing and operating mines, including Harmony Gold’s Kalgold mine in South Africa, which lies along strike from One Bullion’s land position. Despite its geological endowment, the Botswana extension of the Kraaipan belt remains underexplored with modern techniques. One Bullion has completed extensive geophysical surveys, identifying numerous priority targets, and plans to advance the project through systematic drilling. The scale of the land package and proximity to known gold deposits underpin the project’s potential to host significant discoveries.