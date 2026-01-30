Angkor Resources Announces AGM Results and Appointment of New Director

(TheNewswire)
GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - (January 30, 2026): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held on Thursday, January 29, 2026, including the appointment of Dr. David Johnson to the Board of Directors of the Company.
All resolutions presented to the Shareholders were approved. Each of the resolutions are explained in detail in the Management Information Circular published in connection with the Meeting. It is available for reference on the Company's website https://angkorresources.com.
A total of 96,855,431 common shares, representing approximately 47.78 % of the Company's outstanding common shares, were voted in person and by proxy at the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of:
Reappointing Davidson Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants auditors of the Company;
Setting the number of directors at six, with the following six nominees elected as directors: Russ Tynan, Mike Weeks, Terry Mereniuk, Ken Booth, Grant T. Smith and Dr. David Johnson;
Approving the Company's Rolling stock option plan; and
Approving the sale of the Corporation's 40% participating interest (the "Assets") in the Evesham Macklin oil and gas lands in Saskatchewan to an arm's length party (the "Purchaser") at a fair market value sale price of $4,800,000 (the "Purchase Price")
The sale of the oil and gas assets was a strategic decision that removed a debt of $3,800,000 off the books and provided the Company with $1,000,000 in net proceeds. The original Letter of Intent and announcement is provided here: Angkor Resources SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO SELL EVESHAM OIL PRODUCTION - Angkor Resources Corp. Because it was a fundamental transaction, approval from shareholders was required at the AGM and over 99% of the voters were in favor of the transaction. The Company wanted to push its resources into the Cambodian onshore Block VIII Project for potential growth of the Company.
Delayne Weeks, CEO, commented "On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank shareholders for their participation and continuing support. We welcome Dr. Johnson to the Board."
Dr. David Johnson is a geoscientist with more than 40 years of Global, Canadian Frontier, and Western Canadian exploration and production (E&P) experience covering petroleum, natural gas and helium. In positions of progressive responsibility, David has worked for Shell, Exxon Production Research, ExxonMobil Exploration, Husky Energy, the Kuwait Oil Company, and KUFPEC. Dr. Johnson has executive, business development, operations, geoscience research, and technical E&P experience covering more than 40 petroleum jurisdictions in Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. He has led bid-round acquisitions of more than 20 Production Sharing Agreements (PSA's) and exploration licenses (EL's); and made significant discoveries in the South China Sea, the Canadian Frontiers and Western Canada.
Dr. Johnson received a BSc in Geology from the University of Calgary, and a PhD in Geological Oceanography from Dalhousie University and joins the Board of Directors of the Company following the AGM Jan. 29 2026.
The Company also notes that Steve Cochrane, and Scott Smith, long-time directors of Angkor, retired effective today's meeting. We want to acknowledge their contributions and outstanding service to the Company. Both expressed their ongoing support of Angkor's success.
ABOUT Angkor Resources CORPORATION:
Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across Cambodia.
The company's mineral subsidiary, Angkor Gold Corp. in Cambodia holds two mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia with multiple prospects in copper and gold. Both licenses are in their first two-year renewal term.
Its Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources, was granted an onshore oil and gas license of 7300 square kilometres in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia called Block VIII. The company then removed all parks and protected areas and added 220 square kilometres, making the license area just over 4095 square kilometres. EnerCam is actively advancing oil and gas exploration activities onshore to meet its mission to prove Cambodia as an oil and gas producing Nation. Having completed seismic in 2025, the Company looks to identify drill targets and advance to drilling Cambodia's first onshore oil & gas exploratory wells shortly thereafter.
CONTACT: Delayne Weeks - CEO
Email:- info@angkorresources.com Website: angkorresources.com
Telephone: +1 (780) 568-3801
Please follow @AngkorResources on , , , Instagram and .
