Energy Fuels Shares Q2 Production for Pinyon Plain Uranium Mine
Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU,TSX:EFR) has announced its production figures from its Pinyon Plain mine in Arizona, strengthening the company's position as the leading uranium producer in the United States.
Energy Fuels is a uranium and critical minerals company with conventional and in-situ recovery uranium operations in the US. Its White Mesa uranium mill in Utah is also being developed to produce produce rare earth elements by processing monazite from its global heavy mineral sands assets.
The company reported mining 638,700 pounds of uranium (U3O8) from Pinyon Plain during the second quarter of 2025, including 230,661 pounds mined in June alone. This output supports the mine's status as one of the top new uranium producers globally.
High uranium grades drive production
The elevated production levels at Pinyon Plain are largely attributed to the high uranium grades encountered, with an average of 3.51 percent U3O8 in June and 2.23 percent for the entire quarter. Energy Fuels President and CEO Mark S. Chalmers commented that Pinyon Plain is "likely to be one of the highest-grade uranium deposits mined in U.S. history" and "the highest-grade uranium deposit to be mined in the U.S. over the past 30 years."
Energy Fuels anticipates that increased uranium production is likely to result in lower unit production costs.
Chalmers also noted the additional exploration potential at the Pinyon Plain mine, with current operations only exploiting about 25 percent of the ore zone's vertical extent, and that recent drill results in the Juniper zone suggest potential for further discovery.
Sales figures and future projections
Energy Fuels also reported that it sold 50,000 pounds of U3O8 on the spot market at an average price of US$77 per pound during the quarter. Looking ahead, the company anticipates increased uranium sales in the coming quarters, with projections of selling 140,000 pounds in Q3 and 160,000 pounds in Q4 under existing long-term utility contracts. For 2026, sales under existing contracts are expected to range between 620,000 and 880,000 pounds. The company also expects to continue making opportunistic sales in 2025 and 2026 and may enter into new long-term sales contracts.
These sales projections are supported by strong production figures from both the Pinyon Plain mine and the White Mesa Mill, which the company notes is the only fully licensed and operating conventional uranium processing facility in the US.