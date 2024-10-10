- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
EnCore Energy and Boss Energy Launch Alta Mesa Uranium Plant
The opening of the processing plant at the Alta Mesa ISR uranium operation in South Texas, US, is a significant milestone for the joint venture.
The Alta Mesa in-situ recovery uranium central processing plant (CPP) in South Texas is now open, enCore Energy (TSXV:EU,NASDAQ:EU) announced earlier this week.
A 70/30 joint venture between EnCore and Boss Energy (ASX:BOE,OTCQX:BQSSF), Alta Mesa began production from its wellfield in June. The companies are targeting full operational capacity by 2026 following a phased ramp up.
The operations are located 80 miles from enCore's Rosita central processing plant (CPP) and wellfield, and 75 miles from its Kingsville Dome CPP and wellfield. The company's Rosita uranium operations came online last November.
A grand opening was held at the Alta Mesa CPP and wellfield on October 3, with former US president George W. Bush among the event's 300 attendees.
“(We) celebrated the restart of the Alta Mesa CPP and established enCore as the only uranium producer in the United States with multiple production facilities in operation,” the announcement read.
Alta Mesa holds a total operating capacity of 1.5 million pounds of uranium per year plus an additional drying capacity of 0.5 million pounds. It previously produced nearly 5 million pounds of uranium between 2005 and 2013, before production was curtailed due to the low uranium price environment.
The Texas-based operation uses ISR technology, a non-invasive uranium extraction process using natural groundwater and oxygen.
The operation sits on over 200,000 acres of private land and mineral rights in and regulated by Texas, and EnCore indicates on its website that only 5 percent of the project area has been explored, as well as only 5 of the 52 identified linear miles of stacked uranium roll fronts.
Joint venture partner Boss Energy wholly owns and operates the Honeymoon uranium ISR operation in South Australia, which entered production in April of this year. It is currently ramping up to annual production of 2.45 million pounds of uranium.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Boss Energy is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
Latest News
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector. When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights
Learn about our editorial policies.