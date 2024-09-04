- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Peninsula Energy Targeting Q4 for Uranium Production Restart at Lance Project
Peninsula Energy says its Lance project is one of the largest in-situ recovery uranium projects in the US, with a JORC-compliant resource of 58 million pounds of U3O8.
Peninsula Energy (ASX:PEN,OTCQB:PENMF) said it continues to work on restarting its Wyoming-based Lance uranium project, with production targeted for this year's fourth quarter.
The company notes that plant construction and wellfield development activities are continuing, and states that it expects to become “the next ASX-listed uranium company set to enter production.”
“The fundamentals and importance of uranium continue to strengthen, as countries across the globe embrace nuclear energy as a leading clean energy source to achieve decarbonisation targets,” said Peninsula CEO and Managing Director Wayne Heili in a press release shared by the firm on Tuesday (September 3).
He added that Lance will come online at a time “when the need for new sources of uranium could not be stronger.”
Concrete pours for the plant's foundation were completed in August, along with pours for substantial portions of the plant's floor slabs. Erection of the building has also started, and items such as IX and Elution vessels have been placed.
Final slab pours are set to be completed this month, and the building’s exterior is scheduled to be finished in October.
Peninsula also said that it is actively developing new wellfield production areas known as Mine Unit 3 (MU-3) and Mine Unit 4 (MU-4). Eleven drill rigs are contracted for the site, with some installing new in-situ recovery pattern wells in MU-3. At this time, 76 percent of the planned pattern wells have been drilled and cased.
Five drill rigs are completing resource delineation at MU-4 and monitoring well installation activities. Construction of MU-3 wellfield infrastructure, such as pipelines, powerlines, fences and roads, is 80 percent complete.
“Once back in production, Lance will establish Peninsula as a fully independent end-to-end producer of yellowcake, well-placed to become a key supplier of uranium and play an important role in a clean energy future,” the company said.
At present, Peninsula has shifted construction to a 24 hour schedule, with about 70 construction workers on site daily.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Latest News
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector. When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights
Learn about our editorial policies.