Clean technology covers a number of industry sectors, such as low-emission technologies, renewable energy, water and wastewater technologies as well as waste and resource efficiencies.

In the first half of 2021, the global cleantech space perform well, almost above expectations. “There is a clear shift in the industry that is prioritizing investments into the space,” Yuan-sheng Yu of Lux Research told the Investing News Network (INN). “Whether that is purely through the installation of renewable energy capacity or in early stage technologies.”

In Australia, the cleantech sector is also putting up a strong performance, according to the Deloitte Australia CleanTech (DACT) Index, which offers a quarterly review of cleantech stocks listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

“The companies included in the Index range across renewable energy, energy efficiency, resource efficiency, energy storage, battery minerals and water treatment,” reports Renew Economy. “These are the industries that are redefining how cities work and how our communities live, so it is likely we will see them continue to play a critical role in our economy’s post-Covid recovery.”

Here, INN takes a look at 10 ASX cleantech stocks tracked on the DACT. Companies are listed in order of largest to smallest market cap, which ranged between AU$25 million and AU$500 million at the time of publication.

1. Ecograf Limited (ASX:EGR)

Market capitalization: AU$332.877 million; share price: AU$0.715

Ecograf Limited produces high-purity graphite products for the lithium-ion battery and advanced manufacturing markets. Ecograf is also in battery recycling and is advancing the Epanko Graphite Project in Tanzania.

The company’s new state-of-the-art EcoGraf processing facility in Western Australia will manufacture spherical graphite products for export to Asia, Europe and North America. The facility uses environmentally responsible HFfree purification technology for sustainably produced battery anode material. On the recycled battery front, its EcoGrafTM process is expected to enable the recycling industry to reduce battery waste and use recycled carbon anode material to improve battery lifecycle efficiency.

2. New Energy Solar (ASX:NEW)

Market capitalization: AU$287.722 million; share price: AU$0.83

New Energy Solar is building a diversified portfolio of large-scale solar power plants that generate and sell clean energy to electricity consumers. The company acquires solar power assets with long-term contracted power purchase agreements, providing investors with exposure to the renewable energy revolution. Since 2015, New Energy Solar has raised over A$500 million in equity.

3. Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O)

Market capitalization: AU$165.379 million; share price: AU$1.40

Duxton Water, managed by the Australian owned Duxton Group, bills itself as the country’s “only listed vehicle providing investors with a direct exposure to the Australian water market.” Australia’s variable climate requires farmers appropriately manage and efficiently use water, a valuable resource.

Duxton owns and actively manages a diversified portfolio of water assets and provides its farming partners in Australia’s agricultural sector with water supply solutions and resource risk management tools. The company’s water entitlements are primarily located in Australia’s southern Murray Darling Basin, including approximately 78.7 gallons of permanent water entitlements across 18 different asset types and classes.

4. Redflow (ASX:RFX)

Market capitalization: AU$70.84 million; share price: AU$0.058

Redflow is primarily an energy storage company that develops batteries, ZCELL and ZBM2, for durable energy storage uses. ZCELL allows clients to use solar energy when needed through integration with solar panels. This means that customers do not need to connect to a power grid, offering clients independence and the ability to keep the lights on even during a power outage. These applications are made possible through the ZCELL’s ability to store 10 kilowatt hours of energy storage daily.

Redflow’s batteries are made from largely recyclable and reused materials, decreasing CO2 impact.

5. Carnegie Clean Energy Limited (ASX:CCE)

Market capitalization: AU$44.708 million; share price: AU$0.003

Carnegie Clean Energy Limited is developing and commercializing the CETO wave energy technology for converting ocean wave energy into zero-emission electricity. The company uses the latest advances in artificial intelligence and electric machines to efficiently generate electricity. Carnegie was recently featured as an Australian innovator on Network 10’s Advancing Australia TV series hosted by Guy Pearce.

The company also produces and sells clean renewable energy using solar and associated battery systems to Australia’s Department of Defense. Under a supply agreement, Garden Island Microgrid solar and associated battery system provides clean, reliable energy to Australia’s largest naval base.

6. Rectifier Technologies (ASX:RFT)

Market capitalization: AU$42.62 million; share price: AU$0.031

Rectifier Technologies provides power-efficiency services to industries including oil and gas, telecom, defense and utilities.

Its low-voltage power supply units have 9.6 kilowatt (kW) output capabilities. Rectifier also offers electric vehicle home chargers with 11 kW output power; these are applicable outdoors and indoors. Included in its product offerings are a number of modules that provide output power from 1.4 kW to 29 kW for electric vehicle charging, DC UPS power systems and internet data control power systems.

7. Delorean Corporation Limited (ASX:DEL)

Market capitalization: AU$36.71 million; share price: AU$0.205

Delorean Corporation is a leader in building bioenergy infrastructure and generating renewable energy. The vertically-integrated company is building a portfolio of bioenergy infrastructure assets in Australia and New Zealand. Delorean has four vertically verticals working together across each stage of the bioenergy generation life cycle.

The Delorean Energy Victoria One (DEVO) project will in Stanhope, Victoria is now under construction and the bioenergy facility is expected to be fully commissioned in July 2022. The operation will divert commercial, industrial, agricultural and municipal organic waste from landfill and generate renewable electricity, with further opportunity to produce renewable gas.

8. Bluglass (ASX:BLG)

Market capitalization: AU$28.09 million; share price: AU$0.028

Founded in 2005, Bluglass develops sustainable technology for the production of LED lights, power electronics and concentrated solar cells. Through its development of remote plasma chemical vapor deposition, Bluglass is creating low-temperature technology and aiming to improve semiconductor processes. In addition, Bluglass has a number of patents in the US, Japan, China and Europe.

Bluglass created BluSolar in 2009 to focus on solar cell technology. Through the application of its proprietary technology, Bluglass aims to apply recent research that suggests that it is possible to fully convert the spectrum of sunlight energy into electrical power.

9. Environmental Group Limited (ASX:EGL)

Market capitalization: AU$27.698 million; share price: AU$0.099

Incorporated in 1923, The Environmental Group Limited (EGL) listed on the ASX in 1977. The company has four business units committed to environmental protection by improving air and water quality, reducing carbon emissions and enhancing waste to energy production.

Total Air Pollution Control’s technologies reduce dust, odours and harmful gasses from the environment. Its subsidiary Baltec Australia specializes in the design, build, maintenance and repair of electro static precipitators. Baltec IES produces inlet and exhaust systems for gas turbines used in solar and wind energy production, negating the need for rare mineral battery resources. The EGL Water division is further developing patented technologies in conjunction with Victoria University. The company’s Tomlinson Energy Service division is focused on building a bio/waste to energy platform.

10. 1414 Degrees (ASX:14D)

Market capitalization: AU$25.54 million; share price: AU$0.1275

1414 Degrees is an energy storage company that aims to disrupt the energy market through its thermal energy storage systems (TESS). With a broad range of TESS solutions, 1414 Degrees offers smart heating and electrical solutions that are built to last over 20 years; they are used in residential developments, waste management facilities, shopping centers and commercial buildings.

TESS systems store latent heat in molten silicon at 1414 degrees Celsius, an optimal temperature for energy efficiency. The company completed the first thermal energy storage system powered by biogas in March 2019. The project was completed through a mechanical installation.

