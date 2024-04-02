NANOSONICS FPO [NAN]

Nanosonics is a single-product firm and its trophon device provides high-level disinfection of ultrasound probes used in semicritical procedures. The patented technology uses low temperature sonically activated hydrogen peroxide mist that is suitable for probes sensitive to damage. Automated HLD is increasingly being used as the standard of care globally as it is superior in preventing cross-infection across patients. Nanosonics' revenue is made up of capital sales of trophon units, ongoing consumables sales, and service revenue. At June 2022, there were 29,850 trophon units installed globally. Market penetration rates range from over 75% in Australia and New Zealand, roughly 44% in the U.S. to low-single-digit penetration in Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and elsewhere in Asia-Pacific.