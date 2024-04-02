Reliance Worldwide Corp. designs and manufactures branded, high-quality plumbing products. Reliance operates in North American, European and Australasian plumbing product markets, with 70% of sales derived from the U.S. in fiscal 2018. Key products include pipe fittings and related pipe, control valves and thermostatic products. Reliance's SharkBite-branded brass PTC plumbing fittings are a labour-saving innovation. Its disruptive entry into the plumbing fittings market in 2004 has provided strong growth for Reliance. Reliance's SharkBite enjoys an estimated 90% share of the brass PTC plumbing fittings category. Reliance markedly increased its European market exposure through the acquisition of John Guest in 2018, a leading U.K. plastic PTC fitting and pipe manufacturer.