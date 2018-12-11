Cleantech Outlook 2019: “Important Year” Ahead

While 2018 proved to be a challenge for the cleantech sector, 2019 is set to redefine the space in both Canada and the US.









While 2018 proved to be a challenge for cleantech with political headwinds both in the US and Canada, 2019 is poised to redefine the Canadian sector thanks to upcoming provincial and federal elections.

In Canada, two key news stories that dominated the 2018 cleantech sector were the elections in Ontario and subsequent actions of the government. The second news story was wind energy showing cost competitiveness.

With Canada heading towards elections in 2019 both provincially in Alberta and at the federal level, the cleantech sector could get more clarity on its importance.

Over in the US, the Environmental Protection Agency announced the loosening of an Obama era restrictions on how much carbon dioxide emissions can be emitted by the new coal power plants. The rule sets a tone on the pace of adoption of renewable energy in the country.

On that note, here the Investing News Network (INN) is looking ahead to 2019 with insights from industry analysts and companies on what to expect in the cleantech space.

Cleantech outlook 2019: Future path to be determined

In Canada, Alberta will announce the second round of results for its Renewable Energy Program (REP) in late December where the province will procure up to 300 megawatts (MW).

Robert Hornung, president of the Canadian Wind Energy Association (CanWEA), told INN he believes that these results will further solidify wind energy’s status in Canada.

Hornung said that the results would demonstrate wind energy’s cost competitiveness, which is crucial for the sector heading into 2019, explaining more certainty on future paths of the sector will begin emerging .

“I think in 2019 we will start to get some more clarity on what the future paths might look like in other markets,” he said.

Hornung noted that neither Ontario or Quebec are considering new procurements in the foreseeable future despite these provinces’ power surplus status coming to an end soon.

Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) has projected that Ontario will face an electricity shortfall of 1,400 MW in 2023 and 3,700 MW by 2025. Quebec, meanwhile, has indicated that it will seek power procurement when its power surplus status reaches a certain threshold, which could be in 2020 or 2021. Quebec is set to reveal further details in the next Electricity Supply Plan in 2019.

“A need for new power is emerging,” he said. “I think in 2019, there will a important discussion around what will those provinces be doing to meet those needs and fill those gaps.”

Cleantech outlook 2019: Elections spell an uncertainty

While Hornung expects new opportunities in Alberta, the timing is uncertain as the province is heading towards elections around May 2019.

“If there is a change in government, we expect some review… of the policies that are currently in place with respect to renewables,” he said.

As part of its Climate Leadership Plan, Alberta is set to source 30 percent of its electricity needs from renewable energy by 2030. The province procured 600 MW of power in December 2017 where the average winning price amongst the four winners was found to be 3.7 Kilowatt hour (kW/h).

“I think we are quite confident that renewables and wind energy have demonstrated their benefit to Alberta. So we think that regardless of what government comes into power, there will be an opportunity to make the case that wind energy will have an important role to play,” he said.

Meanwhile, a federal election will take place in October 2019 and Hornung noted that the federal government has a “limited role” in terms of electricity policy.

However, the crux of the battle is on the climate change policy in which the Conservatives and the current Liberal government have diversified views in terms of tackling the issue. Conservative leaders across Canada have united to fight carbon tax, a price that’s paid for emissions emerging from fossil fuels. The federal government is set to impose the federal carbon system on provinces that don’t have their own systems to fight carbon pollution.

In October 2018, it was announced that the provinces of Ontario, New Brunswick, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan will be facing the federal system beginning in 2019.

“I think we will see… from a federal prospective what happens to climate policy,” Hornung said. “It is likely that [the] climate policy will be an important issue in the election.”

Hornung said that the outcome of the elections will determine the speed at which wind energy will be installed in the years ahead.

“If we are serious about climate change, we need to be moving as quickly as we can,” he said.

Cleantech outlook 2019: EV’s in spotlight

As noted in our cleantech trends article, electric vehicles (EV) has emerged as a hot subvertical of cleantech as provinces are looking at it to reduce emissions.

In the first week of December, it emerged that Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) will stop developing its internal combustion engine (ICE) in 2026 as it seeks to focus on electric cars. The news from Volkswagen followed the one from General Motors (NYSE:GM), which announced in late November its intentions to shift its focus to electric vehicles.

In a bid to “accelerate transformation”, GM said that it will double its resources allocated to electric and autonomous vehicles. Further, the company said that it will “unallocate” production to five plants in North America.

Jerry Kroll, CEO of Electra Meccanica (NASDAQ:SOLO), told INN the announcement from BC Government regarding the move towards zero emission vehicles and the news from General Motors aids further value to EVs.

“I would not want to be a gas car company in today’s car-buying market. [General Motors] just announced the closing of at least four car plants in the US and Canada, and Ford is getting out of the gas car business like crazy,” Kroll said in an email statement. “The EV car business is where you want to be.”

With Electra Meccanica recently opening an production facility, the company is set to deliver 5,000 units of its single seater electric car, SOLO, in 2019. Kroll believes that the deliveries of SOLOs, especially in Los Angeles (LA), will be a big catalyst for the company.

“When people in the LA market start seeing two or three SOLOs each day, and their neighbors parking them next door, we will have a whole different level of awareness for the SOLO, and Electra Meccanica. We’ll see an entirely different appreciation for our innovative vehicle,” he said.

Cleantech outlook 2019: US battles headwinds of Trump

In the first week of December, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that it is revising the New Source Performance Standards which outlines how much carbon dioxide (CO2) can be emitted by coal plants.

Initially introduced under Obama era, the revised rule from Trump administration lets the newly constructed power plants to emit 1,900 pounds of CO2 per MWh as compared to 1,400 pounds per MWh.

Ironically, EPA along with 12 other federal agencies, said in a report in November that the emissions from fossil fuels should be reduced and that climate change is real with its impacts “being felt” across the country. Trump, however, said that he “doesn’t believe” in climate change.

The move from the Trump administration might not completely stall the transition to renewable energy, although the pace of the transition might be slowed down in the country. However, major utilities across the US are making a move towards zero carbon electricity, with Xcel Energy making its r first move.

The company announced in the first week of December that it will deliver 100 percent carbon-free electricity to its consumers by 2050. Further, the company plans to reduce emissions by 80 percent from 2005 levels by 2030.

Investor Takeaway

Kroll added investors should not look at components or resources when considering investing in EV market.

“My advice is to not overthink the EV market by looking at cobalt, or lithium, or other component or materials supplier stream,” he said. “They are for sure needed to provide batteries and other components… you’re better off with the actual cars where brand-building and innovation can make a big difference to your investment – and will result in brand loyalty and long-term growth.”

Meanwhile, Hornung believes that 2019 is an “important year” for cleantech with regards to climate change policies and clarity on the future of renewables.

“It’s a year that has the potential to open up new opportunities for the industry,” he said.

With so much promise, despite the political headwinds, 2019 is poised to redefine the cleantech sector.

