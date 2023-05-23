



Overview Gold has been considered a cornerstone of a robust investment portfolio for decades. The commodity is praised as a hedge against inflation, often referred to as “the golden constant." Economists use this term to describe three attributes of gold’s value: The purchasing power of gold remains essentially the same in the long term. Inflation is the primary driver of gold’s spot value. Gold’s price deviations relative to inflation will be corrected over time. Essentially, it means that even though its value in relation to the US dollar and other currencies may waver, gold’s raw purchasing power will remain relatively the same over time — earning it the rare achievement of being an actual store of value. Investing in gold remains a strong option to add to an investor’s portfolio. In the short term, its commodity prices vary by available supply, demand and market sentiment. Commodity investing is a popular way to go, but investing in gold miners is another way to capitalize on the precious metal. Gold’s price and sentiment partially determine the stock price of a gold miner, but the company’s performance, announcements and achievements also drive its long-term shareholder value. These elements create the potential for additional growth in value over commodity investing. Optimum Ventures (TSXV:OPV, Frankfurt:41Q, OTC:OPVLF) is an exploration and development mining company focusing on its high-grade gold asset in the prolific Golden Triangle. The company’s flagship asset, the Harry property, is located between two large mineralized systems: sulphurets hydrothermal system (SHS) and premiere hydrothermal system. Due to its unique geological composition, this location creates blue-sky potential for the Harry property. An experienced management team and board of directors lead Optimum Ventures toward bringing the asset to production.

The Golden Triangle in British Columbia, Canada, hosts one of the largest hydrothermal systems worldwide, the SHS. The southern half of the SHS hosts over 185 million ounces of gold and significant amounts of silver and copper. The region was discovered in the early 1900s following three important discoveries that formed a triangle, earning the region its name. The Harry property has surface samples with high-grade assays reaching upwards of 285.4 g/t gold and 1,949 g/t silver. Optimum Ventures recently completed its 2022 exploratory drill program at the property with encouraging results. Two notable drill holes produced up to 3.10 g/t gold, 690.1 g/t silver, and an additional 1,833 g/t silver equivalents. An option agreement with Teuton (OTCMKTS: TEUTF) grants Optimum Ventures the option to acquire an 80-percent interest in the Harry and Outland Silver Bar properties. Both companies have an excellent working relationship and if Optimum exercises its option, the companies will enter into a joint venture agreement during the project’s operation. The JV will include a 2-percent net smelter royalty granted to Teuton.

Key Projects The Harry Gold Property

The Harry property is located near the town of Stewart in British Columbia and comprises three contiguous claims covering approximately 1,333 hectares. The property lies along the northwestern portion of an ideal geological corridor between the sulphurets hydrothermal system and premiere hydrothermal system, making the area highly prospective for gold-silver mineralization. Optimum Ventures has identified 12 mineralized zones throughout the property, many of which have produced encouraging exploration results. The company is currently planning its next exploration round, including prospecting new areas exposed by ice ablation, additional surface sampling, mapping and saw cut sampling. Project Highlights: Grab Samples Indicative of High-Grade Gold and Silver : Grab samples from exploration campaigns in 2020 and 2021 produced high-grade results, including: 2021 grab sampling: 285.4 g/t gold; 1,872 g/t silver (S21-2) 23 g/t gold; 2,995 g/t silver (A21-2A) 2020 grab sampling: 21.6 g/t gold; 33.1 g/t silver (HYJT062) 1,553 g/t gold; 642 g/t silver (HYJT063)

: Grab samples from exploration campaigns in 2020 and 2021 produced high-grade results, including: Identified Mineralized Zones: The Harry property contains 12 zones with identified mineralization, indicating the potential for additional exploration and discoveries. These zones are: Swann



Harry



Milestone



S-1



Golden Summit



Outland Silver Bar



Troy 6



Ursula



Ursula South



BR



Saw Cut



GS Completed 2022 Drill Program with Promising Results: Two notable drill holes at the Swann Zone produced assays up to 3.10 g/t gold, 690.1 g/t silver, and an additional 1,833 g/t silver equivalents.