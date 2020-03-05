Talisker Announces Application to Upgrade Listing to the Toronto Stock Exchange

Talisker Resources Ltd. is pleased to announce that the Company has applied to list its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”).









Talisker Resources Ltd. (“Talisker” or the “Company”) (CSE:TSK, OTCQB:TSKFF) is pleased to announce that the Company has applied to list its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”).

Listing is subject to the approval of the TSX in accordance with its original listing requirements. The TSX has not conditionally approved the Company’s listing application and there is no assurance that the TSX will approve the listing application.

Talisker continues to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “TSK”.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker Resources Ltd. is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker’s projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high-grade producing gold mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 270,605 hectares over 288 claims, three leases and 154 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

