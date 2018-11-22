New Orleans Investment Conference Round-Up

Did you miss this year’s New Orleans Investment Conference? Here’s a round-up of the dozen expert interviews we conducted at the show. Featuring Rick Rule, Doug Casey and more.









Held every year for over four decades, the New Orleans Investment Conference is an opportunity for investors to further their knowledge on the trends driving US and global markets.

This year’s event ran from November 1 to 4, and featured dozens of speakers and exhibiting companies. Gold featured prominently in discussions, but many other topics came up as well, including other metals and commodities, the economy and more.

If you weren’t able to make it to the show, don’t worry. We’ve put together a recap of the four-day event, and below we’ve gathered all of the audio interviews we conducted with speakers at the show. Scroll down to get a taste of what happened.

Is it a good time to buy gold stocks?

Learn to profit from gold's low price this year!

Give me my free report!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rick Rule of Sprott explains what he thinks will be the best speculative theme for investors over the next year and a half. He also shares his favorite commodity and a few he believes are overhyped.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Mercenary Geologist Mickey Fulp shares what metal has stood out to him in 2018. He also discusses his best investment so far this year and an investment strategy to consider right now.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“I think [uranium is] solidly supported by the fundamentals,” says Lobo Tiggre of Louis James LLC in this interview. “I believe in this enough that i’m putting my money into it.”

Is it a good time to buy gold stocks?

Learn to profit from gold's low price this year!

Give me my free report!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nick Hodge, founder of the Outsider Club, shares his thoughts on the current resource market with a particular focus on uranium in this New Orleans Investment Conference interview.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Gerardo Del Real of the Outsider Club believes the uranium and lithium spaces present opportunities for investors, and shares several stock picks in those markets.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Doug Casey shares his opinion on what investors should be doing with their money as the markets tip into bearish territory.

Is it a good time to buy gold stocks?

Learn to profit from gold's low price this year!

Give me my free report!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Brien Lundin, Gold Newsletter editor and New Orleans Investment Conference host, shares his thoughts on the gold price, market sentiment and his best investment this year.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“When you consider that gold has gone from $250 to $1,300 we should not be having the same stock prices today,” says Adrian Day of Adrian Day Asset Management in this interview.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“This past year and years have been so frustrating because other assets have soared … and gold and silver have just been in the weeds,” says Bill Murphy of GATA in this interview.

Is it a good time to buy gold stocks?

Learn to profit from gold's low price this year!

Give me my free report!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Byron King, editor of Rickards’ Gold Speculator, encourages investors to take advantage of tax-loss selling in the coming months. He also shares his thoughts on the copper and gold markets.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Thom Calandra of the Calandra Report shares his thoughts on the resource sector and the main trends he has seen in the mining space in this New Orleans Investment Conference interview.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Matt Warder, director of research and product development at Energy Capital Research Group, is optimistic that oil will bounce back by next year.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.