Lobo Tiggre: The Uranium Price Rise is Real

“I think it’s solidly supported by the fundamentals,” says Lobo Tiggre of Louis James LLC in this interview. “I believe in this enough that i’m putting my money into it.”









<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Investors have been hearing for a long time that uranium’s time to shine is near. Speaking with the Investing News Network (INN) at the recent New Orleans Investment Conference, Lobo Tiggre, CEO of Louis James LLC, suggested that it’s already here.

“I would say 2018 has already been the year,” he said when asked whether 2019 will be uranium’s year. “Uranium has been going up and down, but up more than down. And I think that’s very important … my technical friends tell me that this is exactly what we want to see — carving out a bottom where we have a series of higher highs and lower lows.”

Tiggre also spoke about vanadium‘s upward momentum, commenting that while he’s bullish on the metal it “has a history of spiking very dramatically and then coming right back down again.”

He said one way to get exposure to vanadium is to look at uranium companies with a vanadium component. However, he cautioned, “basically I want to see a vanadium credit as an extra boost to the play as opposed to the reason for the market cap. Because then if vanadium corrects you’re in trouble.”

Watch the interview above for more insight from Tiggre, including where he thinks the gold price is going and which metals he likes in the new energy paradigm. You can also click here to see INN’s other New Orleans Investment Conference interviews on YouTube.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.