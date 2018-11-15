Thom Calandra: Why Diversification in Commodities is a Great Thing

Thom Calandra of the Calandra Report shares his thoughts on the resource sector and the main trends he has seen in the mining space in this New Orleans Investment Conference interview.









As we approach the end of 2018, will the resource sector be able to make a comeback before the new year is upon us? And if so, which metals are more likely to succeed? Thom Calandra of the Calandra Report breaks down where resources have been and where they could be going.

Speaking to the Investing News Network at the recent New Orleans Investment Conference, he called out copper as a “disappointment” this year but has faith in the precious metals, revealing that once the substantial rebounds start, they will make leaps and bounds in the market.

“I will say, that when we see rebounds in some of the precious metals, as we are starting to see; gold, silver, platinum, palladium — they are vicious upside rebounds,” he stated.

Calandra added that the climb of the precious metals is to be expected because they have been largely abandoned by investors during 2018.

In terms of what precious metals are his favourite right now, he sees the most value in gold and platinum.

“If I were to put myself in a box it would be gold and then platinum. Then after that, I have a light mix of battery metals, and, in fact, I even like tin,” he noted.

Calandra also touches on trends in the mining space, including consolidation in the industry, the potential rise of polymetallic companies and why he is pro-uranium right now.

Listen to the interview above for more insight from Calandra and click here to see the full New Orleans Investment Conference playlist on YouTube.

Securities Disclosure: I, Nicole Rashotte, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.