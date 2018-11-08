Brien Lundin: Investors are Looking for Reasons to Buy Gold — Not Sell It

The New Orleans Investment Conference recently wrapped up, and at the show the Investing News Network had the chance to speak with host and Gold Newsletter editor Brien Lundin.

Speaking on the sidelines of the show, Lundin detailed the conference’s long history and spoke highly of its attendees. “There’s a lot of smart people in one place — not just the experts, not just the speakers, but the attendees, the investors themselves,” he said.

One topic that came up frequently at the event was the potential for a US stock market crash. Lundin said that in his opinion “it’s very likely to happen,” but noted that “this doesn’t have to be a catastrophic crash — it could be just letting some air out of an inflated asset class.”

He also pointed out that lately on days when the US stock market has dropped, “typically gold has posted very strong gains.”

That means “not only is the market looking at gold as a safe haven, but [it’s] perceiving that a severe downturn or a serious downturn in the stock market will lead the Fed to take the foot off the gas on rate hikes, possibly even halt rate hikes — and that would be enormously bullish for gold.”

Speaking about the gold market more broadly, Lundin identified a change in sentiment that he believes is key. “I think it’s important that we realize that investors are looking for reasons to buy gold rather than looking for reasons to sell it. That’s an important shift in sentiment for this market, and I think it’s a shift toward a bullish bias for gold,” he said.

Watch the interview above for more insight from Lundin, including his best investment so far in 2018. You can also click here to see the full New Orleans Investment Conference playlist on YouTube.

