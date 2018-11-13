Byron King: Mining Stocks Are on Sale Right Now — Here’s Why

With less than two months left in 2018, are there still opportunities for resource investors to make money? According to Byron King, editor of Rickards’ Gold Speculator, the answer is “yes.”

Speaking to the Investing News Network at the recent New Orleans Investment Conference, he pointed to tax-loss selling as a way for investors to make good purchases on the cheap.

“What happens in November until about the first week or so of December is the mining sector doesn’t get cheap — it gets dirt cheap, super duper on sale. So this is the time … to be looking at quality mining shares,” he said.

King added that this drop in share prices late in the year is followed closely by the January effect, saying, “this January effect, this lifting effect … just that alone might give you a 10, 15 percent gain within about two, three months.”

In terms of what commodities he’s looking at right now, King said that copper is his top pick due to its favorable supply/demand dynamics.

“There is a looming deficit of copper as certain mines across the world are throttling back or closing down because they’ve exhausted their resource, and there’s just not enough new production coming on. So we have a supply issue, [and] we have very strong demand for a fabulous product,” he said.

Listen to the interview above for more insight from King, including his thoughts on the gold price. You can also click here to see the full New Orleans Investment Conference playlist on YouTube.

