Equity Metals: Advancing High-grade, District-scale Silver and Gold Assets in British Columbia

Equity Metals (TSXV:EQTY,OTCQB:EQMEF,FSE: EGSD) is rapidly advancing exploration at its 100 percent-owned Silver Queen Project in British Columbia, aiming to expand resources and further de-risk one of the province’s most promising high-grade polymetallic deposits. Situated in the prolific Skeena Arch—home to the historic Equity Silver and Huckleberry mines—Silver Queen hosts an NI 43-101 compliant resource of 62.8 million ounces silver equivalent (indicated) and 22.5 million ounces silver equivalent (inferred). Ongoing drilling in 2024 continues to extend known zones while uncovering new areas of mineralization.

The company is also advancing its newly acquired Arlington Project, a district-scale, never-before-drilled gold-copper-silver asset located in southern BC’s Greenwood Mining Division. With geological similarities to historic producers such as Phoenix and Buckhorn, Arlington is currently undergoing an aggressive 3,000-meter drill program, targeting high-grade, gold-enriched polymetallic mineralization.

Map of British Columbia showing mine locations and Equity Metals' Silver Queen site.

The Silver Queen Project is Equity Metals’ 100%-owned flagship asset, located in the heart of British Columbia’s prolific Skeena Arch, approximately 35 kilometers south of Houston. Covering 18,871 hectares, the property comprises 17 crown-granted titles and 46 mineral tenure claims within the Omineca Mining Division. Strategically positioned among past-producing and active mines, including the Equity Silver Mine, Berg, Endako, and Mt. Milligan, the project is well supported by established infrastructure, with convenient access to roads, power, and rail.

  • Flagship High-grade Project – Silver Queen: Over 85 million silver-equivalent ounces defined in the heart of BC's Skeena Arch mineral belt, surrounded by Tier 1 infrastructure and historical producers.
  • New Gold Discovery Potential – Arlington project: A district-scale, early-stage gold-copper-silver system with analogues to major past-producing skarn and vein-hosted mines in the region.
  • Fully Funded for 2025: 9,000 meters of combined drilling is underway across both Silver Queen and Arlington with assay results expected to drive news flow through Q3 and Q4 2025.
  • Experienced Management and Technical Team: Track record of discovery and mine development across North America, including the Penasquito and Eskay Creek mines and the Wind Mountain project.
  • Exposure to Critical and Precious Metals: Balanced portfolio spanning silver, gold, copper and diamonds with optionality in battery materials (silica) and critical minerals.

Equity Metals Drilling Underway on the Silver Queen Ag-Au Property, British Columbia

Equity Metals Drilling Underway on the Silver Queen Ag-Au Property, British Columbia

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY) ("Equity" or the "Company") reports that drilling is underway on the 100% owned 18,871 ha Silver Queen Property, northern British Columbia. Four holes totaling 1,422 metres of the planned 18 hole, 6,000 metre 2025 drill program have been completed to date, with the current holes testing down-dip of higher-grade mineralized intercepts from the 2024 drilling (see Figure 2 and 2024 highlights below). Subsequent drilling will continue testing along strike, up to 400 metres laterally to the northwest. Drill core is being logged and sampled for analyses with assays anticipated in the coming weeks.

The 2025 drill program is a continuation of drilling completed in Q4/24, which successfully confirmed both the grade and tenor of mineralization beneath historical underground workings beyond the northwestern end of No. 3 resource blocks. Drilling at that time extended the projection of the No. 3 Vein for 400 metres strike-length and to over 250 metres depth below surface. Mineralization remains open both laterally and at depth, and expanding projections of that mineralization is the target of the current 2025 drill program on the property.

Equity Metals Initiates Drilling on the Arlington Gold Property, British Columbia

Equity Metals Initiates Drilling on the Arlington Gold Property, British Columbia

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY) ("Equity" or the "Company") reports that drilling has commenced on the Arlington property, southern British Columbia.

Up to 3,000 metres of drilling will target three separate clusters of strongly anomalous Au-Ag-As-in-soil anomalies in the south Fresh Pots area (Figure 1) that have been enhanced by geophysical features identified in a recently completed DCIP geophysical survey. Additional surface sampling and mapping towards further drill target definition is also planned for the north Fresh Pots, Rona and other target areas on the property and will include initial targeting on several new claims that were staked earlier this year. Work will continue through the month of June and into the early part of July.

Equity Metals Corporation to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event, Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference

Equity Metals Corporation to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event, Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY) (OTCQB: EQMEF), Equity Metals is exploring for SilverGold in Central British Columbia, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event, Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference©, taking place June 3-5, 2025, at the Quebec Convention Centre, Quebec City, Canada.

Equity Metals Corporation's management will be available to meet, and hold scheduled one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day conference.

Equity Reports Additional High-Grade Mineralization at the Camp and Sveinson Targets, Silver Queen Project, BC; Drilling Resumes

Equity Reports Additional High-Grade Mineralization at the Camp and Sveinson Targets, Silver Queen Project, BC; Drilling Resumes

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY) ("Equity") reports thick intercepts of mineralization in both lateral step-outs to the Camp Vein and at depth in the Sveinson Target from recent drilling on the Silver Queen property, BC.

Drill highlights Include:

Equity Extends the NG-3 Vein to over 300 Metres Strike-Length; Intersects 3.7m Averaging 4.9g/t Au, 75g/t Ag at Silver Queen Project, BC

Equity Extends the NG-3 Vein to over 300 Metres Strike-Length; Intersects 3.7m Averaging 4.9g/t Au, 75g/t Ag at Silver Queen Project, BC

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY) ("Equity") reports several intersections of high-grade gold and silver from six holes which tested the NG-3 target area on the Silver Queen property, BC. Equity's drilling has now confirmed the extension of the NG-3 Vein to over 300 metres of strike and to depths of up to 240 metres below surface. The holes have established internal continuity between historic intercepts drilled by previous management and earlier drilling by Equity, and mineralization remains open along strike and dip.

Drilling Highlights:

David Erfle, gold bars.

David Erfle: Silver Staging "Powerful" Breakout; Plus Gold Stocks and Copper Squeeze

David Erfle, editor and founder of Junior Miner Junky, shares his short-term outlook for gold, saying it could see a healthy test of US$3,200 per ounce — or even US$2,950 to US$3,000.

Erfle also shares his thoughts on what's coming for silver and copper prices.

Completed Sale of Lochinvar Coal Project and Royalty Deed

Completed Sale of Lochinvar Coal Project and Royalty Deed

New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced Completed Sale of Lochinvar Coal Project and Royalty Deed

Download the PDF here.

Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Munda Gold Mine - Purchase of Mine Camp, Nickel Rights and Water Assets from WIN Metals

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) together with WIN Metals Ltd (ASX: WIN) (WIN Metals or WIN) are pleased to announce that the two parties have successfully agreed to the purchase of a package of WIN assets including all nickel and associated minerals rights, water access rights and a fully equipped mining camp all relating to Auric’s Munda Gold Mine.

Two people shaking hands in office with city skyline view.

Zijin Mining to Acquire Major Kazakh Gold Mine for US$1.2 Billion

China’s Zijin Mining Group (OTC Pink:ZIJMF,HKEX:2899,SHA:601899), the country’s largest producer of gold and copper, has agreed to acquire Kazakhstan’s Raygorodok gold mine for US$1.2 billion.

The deal, announced on Monday (June 30) through a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, furthers the company’s ambition of becoming one of the world’s top three gold producers by 2028.

Raygorodok is reportedly among the largest and most technologically advanced gold projects in Central Asia. It produced 6 metric tons of gold in 2024 at a production cost of US$796 per ounce, excluding non-cash items.

Map of Mali with red pin marking a location.

Mali Completes Takeover of Abandoned Gold Mines, Extends Push for Resource Sovereignty

Mali’s military-led government has completed its takeover of the Yatela and Morila gold mines.

Reuters reported on Monday (June 30) that according to the Malian government, control of the Yatela mine in Western Kayes and the Morila mine in Southern Sikasso has officially been transferred to the Society for Research and Exploitation of Mineral Resources of Mali (SEMOS), a newly formed entity in the country.

The Yatela mine was abandoned in 2016 by Sadiola Exploration Company — a joint venture between South Africa’s AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU,JSE:ANG) and Canada’s IAMGOLD (TSX:IMG,NYSE:IAG) — after the operators deemed continued production uneconomic despite leftover reserves.

Athena Gold

Athena Gold Closes Private Placement

Athena Gold Corporation (CSE: ATHA) (OTCQB: AHNRF) ("Athena Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement previously announced on April 21, 2025 (the "Offering"). The Company has issued 3,322,000 units (the "Units") at a price of CAD $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of CAD $166,100.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of a common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at a price of CAD $0.12 per Warrant for a period of thirty-six months from the date of issuance, subject to the following acceleration provision. If, at any time after the date that is 4 months and one day after the date of issuance of the Warrants, the average volume weighted trading price of the Company's Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (or such other stock exchange on which the Common Shares may be traded from time to time) is at or above CAD $0.20 per share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days (the "Triggering Event"), the Company may at any time, after the Triggering Event, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving ten calendar days notice to the holders of the Warrants, by way of news release, and in such case the Warrants will expire on the first day that is 30 calendar days after the date on which such notice is given by the Company announcing the Triggering Event.

