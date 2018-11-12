Bill Murphy: Don’t Give Up — Gold is Headed for a Big Move Higher

Gold

November 12th, 2018

“This past year and years have been so frustrating because other assets have soared … and gold and silver have just been in the weeds,” says Bill Murphy of GATA in this interview.

Bill Murphy, chairman of the Gold Anti-trust Action Committee (GATA), believes an explosive move in gold and silver prices is in the cards — but not before manipulation comes to an end.

“This past year and years have been so frustrating because other assets have soared … the stock market, the cryptocurrencies, art, real estate. And gold and silver have just been in the weeds,” he said on the sidelines of the recent New Orleans Investment Conference.

“From our standpoint … it’s all because of the gold cartel,” Murphy continued. “The government’s going to use all this quantitative easing, they’re going to budget deficits, debt’s going to go like crazy, interest rates are going to go to zero — and gold and silver will go back to where they are now?”

When asked what investors should do in the face of these circumstances, Murphy encouraged them not to give up. “I write a commentary every day, and go out and try to keep people in the game,” he said. “It’s no fun writing about what the gold cartel is doing to keep the prices in the dumpster. A lot of people have left and they’ve given up, it’s just human nature.”

However, he emphasized, “this has created a big-picture sentiment that’s going to lead to one of the big moves of all time.” And, Murphy added, “when it goes this time I don’t think we’re going to have the gradual moves like we saw at the early part of the decade — it’s going to be explosive.”

Listen to the interview above for insight from Murphy on gold market manipulation. You can also click here to see the full New Orleans Investment Conference playlist on YouTube.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

