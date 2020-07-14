3 Top Vanadium Stocks on the TSX and TSXV

The Investing News Network has compiled a list of the top performing vanadium stocks on the TSX and TSXV so far this year.









The past few years have brought renewed interest in vanadium, as the battery metal used as an alloy in steel manufacturing is expecting to see an uptick in demand thanks to its increased use in the energy storage sector.

The meteoric rise of the silvery-grey metal has piqued the interest of analysts and investors who see the value in a battery metal that is safer, longer-lasting and more durable than lithium.

Once considered a mere byproduct of uranium mining, in recent years the market has seen a renewed focus and respect for the industrial metal with a lot of battery potential.

Here, the Investing News Network has compiled a list of the top vanadium stocks listed on the TSX and the TSXV with year-to-date gains. All companies listed had market caps of at least $5 million at the time of publication. All year-to-date and share price information was obtained on July 14, 2020 from TradingView.

1. Vanadium One Iron (TSXV:VONE)

Current price: C$0.09; year-to-date gain: 63.64 percent

Vanadium One Iron Corp is a Toronto-based exploration and development company focused on the Mount Sorcier vanadium, iron and titanium project in Roy Township, located in central Quebec. The diversified metals explorer also owns a manganese project in British Columbia.

In February, the company released a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for its Mount Sorcier project, with production targeted at about 5 million tonnes of high grade, low impurity, iron concentrate grading about 65 percent iron with 0.6 percent V2O5 per tonne of concentrate. The initial capital cost for its flagship is estimated at C$457.5 million.

2. VanadiumCorp (TSX:VRB)

Current price: C$0.065; year-to-date gain: 30 percent

VanadiumCorp Resource is an integrated technology and mining company focused on developing the supply chain for vanadium-based energy storage and emerging technologies that utilize vanadium. It has vanadium assets in Quebec, Canada: the Lac Doré project and the Iron-T project.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic that has impacted supply chains and commodities around the world, VanadiumCorp has had consistent news flow since the start of 2020. In March, the company announced its subsidiary VanadiumCorp GmbH completed its first battery order, contract and memorandum of understanding with Ecosource NV.

VanadiumCorp has also been releasing drilling results, with the most recent assay results having intersections in excess of 60 metres true widths, with grades over these intervals averaging >0.55 percent V2O5 and >50 percent Fe2O3. The company has also kicked off a mineral resource estimate for Lac Doré.

3. First Vanadium (TSXV:FVAN)

Current price: C$0.25; year-to-date: gain 4.17 percent

The final company on this list of top vanadium stocks is Vancouver-based First Vanadium, which has an option to earn a 100 percent interest in the Carlin vanadium project, located in Elko County, 7 miles south of Carlin, Nevada. The company also owns 100 percent interest in the West Jerome property in the copper-rich district of Arizona, near the Town of Jerome, Central Arizona.

First Vanadium hit a company milestone in late May, when it published a PEA for its flagship project. The study estimates a life of mine of 11 years of mining plus 5 years of stockpile feed, with 1.0 million tons annually of process plant feed at an average grade of 0.71 percent V2O5 and average process recovery rates of 78 percent, resulting in an annual average payable production of 11 million pounds of V2O5 flake.

