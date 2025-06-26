Financing Update on the Cobar Basin Silver & Gold Production Strategy

- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Manuka Resources Limited (ASX:MKR, “Manuka” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on progress of the Company’s Cobar Basin silver and gold production strategy and the restart of the existing 1Mtpa Wonawinta processing plant.
Highlights
- Independent Technical Due Diligence and Legal Due Diligence completed and provided to prospective Financiers.
- Terms Sheets received from multiple parties for the refinancing of existing debt and funding of the Wonawinta Silver Mine restart.
- Silver and Gold prices remain strong with current spot prices increasing the NPV of the Cobar Basin Production Plan to A$153M1.
- Manuka is currently assessing the feasibility of a cut-back of the Mt Boppy open pit (Mineral Resource of 0.4Mt at 4.23g/t Au for 53.5koz Gold)2 to augment and add significant value to the Cobar Basin Production Plan.
Background
Manuka recently released a 10-year production plan based on its 100% owned silver and gold assets located in the prolific Cobar Basin3. The plan comprises the mining and processing of 10.7Mt containing 19.2Moz of silver plus gold credits (Table 1). The Production Target is underpinned by 61% Reserves.
The capital expenditure required to bring the Wonawinta processing plant back into production in Q1 2026 is estimated to be A$18.9M. At an assumed silver price of A$50/oz and average All-In Sustaining Cost of A$35/oz, the project delivers an average EBITDA of A$22M per annum at an IRR of 109% and NPV8 of A$101M.
Financing Progress
The Company advises that it is in discussion with financiers to provide funding to refinance existing debt and bring the Wonawinta processing plant back into production.
Prospective financiers have been provided with independent technical and legal due diligence reports to support their preparation of terms. To date, terms sheets have been received from multiple parties by the Company and are under consideration. The Company aims to reach binding terms on a financing facility early in the third quarter.
The Company further advises that the security shares held by GAM Company Pty Ltd4 have been purchased by existing shareholder and prominent investor Antanas Guoga. The associated convertible notes have been extinguished.
Mt Boppy Gold Mine – Open Pit Cut Back
The Mt Boppy Gold Mine is located 50km east of Cobar and 151km by road to the Wonawinta processing plant. The Mt Boppy Gold Mine comprises an existing open pit with a Resources of 0.4Mt at 4.23g/t Au and a collection of mineralised rock dumps and tailings totaling 2.2Mt at 0.84g/t Au (Table 2). Approximately 0.2Mt from the rock dumps and tailings (less than10%) is included in the Cobar Basin production plan.
Historically one of New South Wales richest gold mines, Mt Boppy is estimated to have produced ~500,000 ounces of gold at ~15g/t Au. The existing open pit was last mined by Manuka in 2021 when ore grading >4g/t Au was extracted and hauled to Wonawinta for processing. Production was halted after a severe weather event caused flooding in the pit and instability in the pit wall.
The Company is currently undertaking a re-optimisation and reassessment of open pit designs to determine the feasibility of recovering the approximately 53.5koz of gold contained in the existing In Ground Resource. The In Ground Resource remains open at depth and along strike and is prospective for mineralisation of the tenor historical mined at Mt Boppy.
The Company aims to report on the result of the re-optimisation and reassessment of Mt Boppy Gold Mine open pit cut back during the upcoming quarter.
MKR Executive Chairman commented:
“Following the release of our updated Cobar Basin production plan, we have moved rapidly to enter into productive discussions with a number of prospective funders for our development strategy. With technical and legal due diligence reports now complete we are confident of securing a financing facility in the upcoming quarter and bringing Wonawinta back into production in the new year.
In parallel, we are progressing a study on a cut-back at the Mt Boppy Gold Mine. With an in-situ gold grade of over 4g/t, the open pit cut back opportunity presents as a potentially high margin gold operation that will augment, and add significant value to, our Cobar Basin production plan.
We look forward to providing further updates to the market on our financing progress and Cobar Basin production strategy in the near future, along with our plans for the re- optimisation of the Mt Boppy Gold Project.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Manuka Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
26 March
Manuka Resources
Investor Insight
Manuka Resources’ unique value proposition is focused on its three fully licenced projects, which include two precious metals assets in one of Australia’s most prolific regions for base and precious metals, and a company-making iron sands (vanadium and titanium co-products) project in New Zealand’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) off the Taranaki bight. Manuka Resources is well-placed to deliver significant shareholder value, driven by a phased strategy that includes a clear pathway to near-term precious metals production.
Strategy Overview
Manuka Resources (ASX:MKR) is focused on bringing its precious metals assets in the Cobar Basin into production, as well as progressing its New Zealand domiciled Taranaki VTM iron sands project.
The company previously revealed a phased strategy focused on delivering maximum value to its shareholders. The first phase focused on bringing back the Mt Boppy gold mine into production and it released an optimised production plan for the mine restart. At the time, the company believed silver production would follow gold but noted it was flexible in this regard. In any event and simultaneous to this, will be the ongoing development of the Taranaki vanadium titano-magnetite (VTM) project.
The Cobar Basin located in the central-west of New South Wales, is one of the richest mining provinces in Australia, home to some of Australia’s largest mining companies and explorers.
The Mt Boppy gold mine was historically one of the richest in NSW, Australia and produced ~500,000 oz gold at an average grade of 15 grams per ton (g/t) gold. Accordingly, the company is very excited about its exploration potential.
Drone image looking South showing the main components of the Rock Dump and tailing resources in relation to the Mt. Boppy open pit.
The initial five-year mine plan is largely focused on the screening and processing of gold-bearing waste material above ground on the Mt Boppy mine site. The company had been processing these wastes from June 2023 to December 2023 at its Wonawinta plant and now will look to optimize the process.
The Wonawinta silver project will be the largest primary silver producer in Australia and expected to be back in silver production within 12 months. Manuka has released a maiden ore reserve (under its ownership) of 4.8Mt1 at 53.8g/t silver containing 8.4Moz of silver comprising proven ore reserves of 0.8Mt at 50.8g/t silver; and probable ore reserves of 4.1Mt at 54.3g/t silver. Ore Reserve is based solely on shallow (<40m deep) oxide material.
The Wonawinta 100tph Ball Mill
The gold and silver market appears to be in an upward trend, with prices for both precious metals hitting their all-time highs recently, in Australian dollar terms for silver, which bodes very positively for MKR.
Company Highlights
- Manuka Resources is an ASX-listed mining company focused on producing gold and silver from its two 100 percent owned fully permitted projects (one gold and one silver) in the Cobar Basin in New South Wales, Australia.
- In addition, MKR’s wholly owned subsidiary Trans-Tasman Resources Limited (“TTR”) is the owner of the Taranaki VTM (vanadiferous titanomagnetite) iron sands project, located in the New Zealand EEZ, off the south-west coast of the north island.
- Manuka released the details of the Taranaki VTM project’s pre-feasibility study (PFS) on 26 March 2025, which highlights the extremely robust economics of the project with an NPV10 of US$1.2B and IRR 39 percent
- TTR will also be lodging its application under New Zealand’s Fast Track Approvals Act for the Taranaki VTM project imminently. (The project was included in Schedule 2 of the Act). Successful conclusion of review under the Fast Track pathway will result in final regulatory approvals (marine discharge consent) being granted, completing the full suite of consents to operate the project for 20 years.
- The Company’s primary focus for its precious metals assets is on bringing both the fully permitted Wonawinta silver project and the Mt Boppy gold mine back into production during 2025. The Wonawinta processing plant (primarily constructed for silver production in 2012 with production capacity of 850,000-1 million tpa) has been recently used for both gold and silver processing and is on active care and maintenance for rapid restart..
- The Wonawinta silver project was previously the largest primary producer of silver in Australia, and Manuka expects this to again be the case once production restarts.
- While the substantially higher gold prices have been securing headlines over the past six months, it is worth noting that the silver price is also trading at an all time high which makes restarting the project very attractive (the all time high for silver is against the Australian dollar, currently silver is around AU$54/oz silver).
- Manuka released its maiden silver reserve in October 2024 making it the only production ready silver reserve on a project based in Australia.
- Elevated gold and silver prices should materially benefit Manuka Resources, resulting in strong profitability and cash flows once its projects move into production.
Key Projects
Mt Boppy Gold Project
The Mt Boppy gold project comprises three mining leases, four gold leases and one exploration license, spanning an area of more than 210 sq km in the prolific Cobar Basin in New South Wales, Australia. The project was acquired by Manuka in 2019 and has a current mineral resource of 4.3 Mt at 1.19 g/t gold. This includes a combination of oxidized and transitional/fresh mineralization in the ground, as well as mineralized rock dumps and tailings.
Historically, Manuka Resources has processed its stockpiles and gold mineralized waste products through its Wonawinta processing plant. However, inefficiencies associated with trucking and processing ore at the distant Wonawinta plant has led the company to revise its strategy. It is now looking to construct a processing plant at Mt Boppy so that ore from the mine can be processed on-site. Mt Boppy has excellent infrastructure including a 48-person mine camp and is fully permitted for the proposed processing plant and on-site production.
The updated mineral resource comprises 4.28 Mt at 1.19 g/t gold for 163 koz of contained gold, of which 82 percent is in the measured and indicated categories.
An on-site plant will offer significant cost savings and improve the project economics.
Manuka Resources anticipates Mt Boppy to deliver total EBITDA of >AU$90 million and cash flow of >AU$80 million over a five-year mine life.
Wonawinta Silver Mine Project
The Wonawinta plant
The Wonawinta project is fully permitted with all the necessary infrastructure, including an 850,000 to 1 million tpa processing plant. The plant has been used for processing ore from Mt Boppy. The Wonawinta silver mine is currently under care and maintenance. The company is considering the possibility of resuming operations at Wonawinta, leveraging the improved silver price environment. Manuka has released a maiden ore reserve (under its ownership):
- Ore Reserve of 4.8 Mt at 53.8 g/t silver containing 8.4 Moz of silver comprising:
- Proved Ore Reserves of 0.8 Mt at 50.8 g/t silver; and
- Probable Ore Reserves of 4.1 Mt at 54.3 g/t Ag.
The maiden silver ore reserve and the preparation of an implementation plan for Wonawinta support the potential restart of silver mining and processing operations in the near
future. The company is reviewing its silver restart plans in light of the current price increases and expects to announce a decision before the end of May 2025.
Taranaki VTM Project
The Taranaki VTM project is located within New Zealand's exclusive economic zone, approximately 22 to 36 kilometres offshore, outside the 12 nautical mile boundary from the coastline. The project boasts a JORC resource of 3.2 billion tons at 10.17 percent iron oxide, 1.03 percent titanium dioxide and 0.05 percent vanadium oxide. It holds a mining license allowing initial extraction of 50 million tons annually, resulting in 5 million tons of VTM concentrate per year for 20 years (concentrate grade of 56 to 57 percent iron, 8.5 percent titanium dioxide and 0.5 percent vanadium pentoxide). At this extraction rate, the JORC resource provides approximately 60 years of potential mining inventory.
The project was included in the New Zealand government's Schedule 2 of the Fast Track Approvals Act 2024. The next step for Manuka was to complete pre-feasibility study (“PFS”) on the project. This was released to the market on 26 March 2025 and presents an extremely robust economic outlook for the project as can be seen below.
Management Team
Dennis Karp – Executive Chairman
Dennis Karp is a former commodities trader with nearly four decades of corporate experience. He started his career in 1983 and worked in HSBC until 1997 before moving to Tennant, one of Australia’s largest physical commodities trading companies with operations in Asia and Europe. He was a principal shareholder of Tennant Metals until 2010 and a managing director until December 2014. He founded ResCap in December 2014. Since then, he has participated in diverse resource projects and investment opportunities across base metals and bulk commodities. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Cape Town.
Alan Eggers – Executive Director
Alan Eggers has over 40 years of experience in the mining sector. He is a geologist and was the founder of Summit Resources, which became an ASX top 200 company and was acquired by Paladin Energy in 2007 for AU$1.2 billion. Throughout his career, he has held director positions at numerous companies. He holds a Bachelor of Science, Honours, and Master of Science degrees from Victoria University of Wellington. He is recognized as a fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists and holds memberships in AusIMM and the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.
John Seton – Non-executive Director
John Seton is a lawyer with extensive experience in the mineral resources sector. He has served as director in several ASX and NZX listed companies. He holds a Bachelor of Laws from Victoria University, Wellington, and a Master of Law (Honours) from the University of Auckland and is a chartered fellow of the New Zealand Institute of Directors.
Haydn Lynch – Chief Operating Officer
Haydn Lynch has over 25 years of experience in M&A, capital markets and private equity. He has been involved in executing several domestic and cross-border transactions in various sectors including metals and mining, and industrials. He has held leadership roles in global investment banks, including Bankers Trust Australia, Investec Bank, RBC Capital Markets and Southern Cross Equities. He has undergraduate degrees in mechanical engineering and economics from the University of Queensland and a Master in Commerce from the University of New South Wales.
Dieter Engelhardt – Chief Metallurgist and General Manager
Dieter Engelhardt has over 30 years of experience in the mining industry including roles as senior metallurgist at Telfer Gold Mine and Northparkes Mines, resident manager at McKinnons Gold Mine, and manager of ore processing at CSA Mine. Engelhardt was employed by Newcrest Mining (now Newmont) in various roles, including as manager of ore processing and principal metallurgist.
Phil Bentley – Chief Geologist
Phil Bentley has over 40 years of experience in the mining industry across New Zealand, South Africa, and Australia, holding senior geological roles as well as senior management and director positions. He has worked as a chief geologist at Randgold Resources and Randgold & Exploration, Global Head of Exploration at Trafigura Mining Services, and Principal Geologist Africa at CSA Global South Africa. He is a Qualified person under NI 43-101 (Canada) and JORC (Australia) and is a Fellow of the South African Geological Society. He holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Geology at Victoria University of Wellington. He also has a Masters of Science in Economic Geology at Victoria University of Wellington and a Master’s of Science in Mineral Exploration from Rhodes University, Grahamstown South Africa.
Keep reading...Show less
