TSX Venture Exchange: BSK Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2 OTCQB Venture Market : BKUCF Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is pleased to announce that the Company is resuming its 4,500 metre exploration drilling program with new holes planned at the Ivana Central target, located 10 kilometres north of the Company's Ivana Deposit at its wholly-owned Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project in Rio Negro Province Argentina . ...

BSK:CA