QEM Limited

QEM Appoints Robert Cooper as Director, following Leadership Transition

Critical minerals and energy company QEM Limited (ASX: QEM) is pleased to announce completion of the previously announced Leadership Transition (refer ASX Announcement 29 May 2025).

Highlights:

  • Seasoned global mining executive Robert Cooper has completed a comprehensive handover and is appointed to the QEM board as MD & CEO effective 2 July 2025.

With the Company entering its next stage of development, founder Gavin Loyden has retired as Managing Director and CEO effective 1 July 2025.

Mr Loyden has been instrumental in shaping the Company's vision since 2014, securing the Julia Creek asset and progressing it into a nationally significant critical minerals project.

The Board is pleased to announce that Robert Cooper is appointed to the QEM board as Managing Director, effective 2 July 2025

Mr Cooper brings over 30 years of global mining experience, including senior executive leadership and non-executive board roles across the resources and battery materials sectors. He most recently served as MD/CEO of New Century Resources, and prior to that, as CEO of Round Oak Minerals, a wholly owned subsidiary of Washington H. Soul Pattinson (ASX:SOL). He has held senior roles with Discovery Metals, BHP, and has been a NED at Novonix ASX:NVX), Syndicated Metals, and Verdant Minerals.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from QEM Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Vanadiumcorp Announces Grant Of Stock Options

Vanadiumcorp Announces Grant Of Stock Options

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") Vancouver, British Columbia – June 12, 2025 – VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTCBB: APAFF) (the "Company”) announces that it has granted, pursuant to its 10% rolling Stock Option Plan, stock options to certain eligible directors, officers and consultants of the Company or its subsidiaries to purchase a total of 1,076,714 common shares in the capital of the Company, subject to any regulatory approval. The stock options are exercisable for a period of five years at an exercise price of $0.12 per share and vest as to 50% immediately and 50% in one year.

Keep reading...Show less
Vanadium periodic symbol surrounded by symbols for other elements.

Top 4 Vanadium-producing Countries

In 2025, the vanadium market is navigating a complex landscape shaped by its traditional role in steelmaking and its emerging importance in energy storage technologies.

Approximately 90 percent of vanadium consumption continues to be driven by the steel industry, where it is used to strengthen alloys. However, the growing adoption of vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFBs) for grid-scale energy storage is creating new avenues for demand, particularly as countries pursue decarbonization goals and renewable energy integration.

On the supply side, vanadium sees relatively limited primary production from ore and instead relies on co-production from steel slag and uranium mining, with a portion also coming from recycling.

Keep reading...Show less
QEM Limited

QEM Appoints New CEO as It Secures $2.05M in Strongly Supported Placement

Critical minerals and energy company QEM Limited (ASX: QEM) is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments to raise A$2.05 million (before costs) via a Placement to institutional and sophisticated investors.

Keep reading...Show less
Australia flag with "growth" and "economy" puzzle pieces on it.

Australian Vanadium Asset Gets Green Energy Major Project Status

Australian Vanadium (ASX:AVL,OTC Pink:ATVVF) announced its asset has been selected as a lead agency advice and support project under the Western Australian government’s new Lead Agency Framework.

In a January 29 release, the company said the framework falls under the government’s Green Energy Major Projects group, established in December 2024 as “the first point of contact for green energy projects in Western Australia.”

State government agencies will work together under the projects group to streamline approvals, developing clear assessment pathways and providing support for project proponents and investors.

Keep reading...Show less
Chalkboard with graph showing price, supply, demand and quantity.

Vanadium Market Forecast: Top Trends for Vanadium in 2025

The vanadium market is set to shift in 2025, driven by demand from the energy storage and steel sectors.

Energy storage systems that utilize vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFBs) are gaining traction as renewable energy deployment accelerates, boosting demand for high-purity vanadium. However, global supply remains constrained due to limited mining projects and geopolitical uncertainties, particularly in China and Russia, key producers.

Environmental regulations and advances in recycling technology may also influence supply dynamics, and market observers are watching potential price volatility tied to steel demand, the largest end use of vanadium globally.

Keep reading...Show less
Vanadium periodic symbol.

Australian Vanadium's Gabanintha Project Receives Environmental Approval

Australian Vanadium (ASX:AVL,OTC Pink:ATVVF) announced on Monday (January 13) that its Gabanintha vanadium project has received environmental approval from the Western Australian government.

The company said that Reece Whitby, the state's environment minister, has approved the implementation of Gabanintha under section 45 of the Environmental Protection Act 1986 (WA).

“This approval marks a major milestone for the Company, advancing the project towards construction and production while strengthening our confidence in securing the remaining approvals needed to move forward with the consolidated Australian Vanadium Project,” said Australian Vanadium CEO Graham Arvidson in a release.

Keep reading...Show less

