Car Makers and the Cobalt Supply Conundrum — Part 1

The Investing News Network takes a look at what global carmakers are saying (and doing) to lock down their cobalt supply in the EV age.









As the auto industry tracks towards a future of electrification and low-carbon intensity, the pressure’s on carmakers around the world to give the people what they want — electric vehicles that are cheap, useful and readily available.

The debate around a boom in electric vehicle (EV) demand extends from financing mines to end users, but analysts approached by the Investing News Network (INN) regularly conclude that the EV boom is coming, and it’s almost certainly a given.

For the resources industry, a shift towards EVs as the primary drivetrains of vehicles means there’s a rush on raw materials that are a little harder to come by — like lithium, graphite, higher-grade nickel and of course, cobalt.

Cobalt is integral in many forms of batteries used in electric vehicles — it ensures thermal stability in batteries with high energy yield, that’s to say, it keeps cars from catching on fire.

The metal’s price, relative scarcity and complications around where the majority of it is sourced mean that tech companies are trying to engineer it out of batteries, but until then, cobalt’s spectre looms.

While market watchers, speculators and investors are keeping their eyes on exploration and development of mines that would feed into massively increasing demand for these resources, further downstream, carmakers are looking to secure their supply lines of these critical resources.

Here, INN takes a look at what carmakers around the world are doing to secure their place in producing the EV boom — and if they don’t seem to be doing much — what they are saying when it comes to cobalt.

While this is far from an exhaustive list, major car makers from major economies are here, as well as a few extra that are either disrupting the market, or are tangled up in the inter-invested world of the automotive industry.

US carmakers

General Motors (NYSE:GM)

General Motors, with its global footprint, has a mixed bag of results when it comes to EVs. For the western markets, its Chevrolet Volt hybrid never sold well. as evidenced by its cessation in production earlier this year. The Bolt EV is still going, but its numbers are low with only 18,000 sold in the US market in 2018.

Going forward, the company has said it will be using its luxury Cadillac marque to develop EVs rather than the mass-market Chevrolet marque, though it’s still developing Chevrolet EVs.

General Motors has a large presence in China, where it has shared interests with SAIC, which produces a number of EVs through its own portfolio of marques.

The US carmaker has pledged to reduce its exposure to some of the common sticking points in the global cobalt supply, namely child labor and conflict minerals, saying in its 2017 sustainability report that it works closely with the Responsible Minerals Initiative, and has baked annual disclosure of conflict mineral sourcing into its business practices.

Ford (NYSE:F)

Ford appears to be on the front foot when it comes to the EV narrative, declaring in early 2019 that it was engaged in a trial with tech and mining companies to track cobalt all the way from mine to battery (and therefore consumers) through blockchain.

The company’s head of energy story strategy and research, Ted Miller, told attendees at the 2019 Mining Indaba Conference in Cape Town that while there was enough cobalt to go around at today’s level of EV uptake, the situation would be “tricky” in the near future.

“I fully anticipate we’re going to keep a lot of pressure on that cobalt production,” he said. “Today it looks feasible but it’s a scenario we’re going to have to watch.”

Miller said that Ford had no plans to enter into the mining space through offtake agreements to secure its supply, saying that ensuring transparency in the supply chain was enough for now.

Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU)

Fiat Chrysler (FCA) holds many well-known marques in its portfolio. Besides its eponymous holdings in Fiat (Italy) and Chrysler (USA), it also controls Jeep, Dodge, Ram and Alfa Romeo — none of which are well-known for their EV offerings.

The company’s former CEO was known to be critical of EVs, famously asking consumers not to buy its Fiat EV in 2014, though in 2018 FCA bowed to peer pressure, announcing it would be developing electric versions of its models within the next four years across its portfolio including Jeeps.

That means that FCA is behind the pack when it comes to development, and in 2019 rumours are abound that it’s in talks with French carmaker PSA Groupe to jointly develop EV platforms — no doubt part of a planned ramp up in production and offerings.

Like GM, FCA’s attention to its supply chain is in monitoring and responsible sourcing, though it is an entirely self-reporting system, with the group’s suppliers expected to assess their own supply chains and keep child labor and conflict minerals far away from the brand.

European Carmakers

Daimler AG (OTC Pink:DDAIF,FWB:DAI )

German carmaker and owner of the luxury Mercedes-Benz marque Daimler AG announced in late 2018 that it was joining all the supply chain transparency watchdog groups all at once, saying it was “intensifying activities for a sustainable raw material supply chain” and would audit its many, many suppliers.

The company also said that “companies which work with cobalt as a raw material face the risk of not being able to completely exclude the violation of human rights during cobalt extraction,” explaining its move to join groups such as the Responsible Cobalt Initiative, and perhaps pre-emptively deflecting any blame if cobalt in its cars does end up coming from shadier sources.

That said, Daimler stresses that that’s unlikely under its Human Rights Respect System, where the company does its own audits and inspections in a bid to clean up the supply chain from mine to electric vehicle.

For its part, Daimler offers many hybrid options across its range, and will soon be selling an all-electric SUV in the EQC — a bid to give the people what they want — massive gas-guzzling SUV’s without the gas.

BMW (OTC Pink:BYMOF,ETR:BMW)

German carmaker BMW may be the most visible of the European carmakers when it comes to electric vehicles, with its i series models silently humming along roads around the world since its electric sub-brand’s vehicles rolled off production lines in 2013.

In April 2019, the company revealed that in order to sidestep child labor concerns around cobalt, it would source the vital metal directly from mines in Morocco and Australia.

Arrangements have been made with Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) for the mining giant to supply cobalt from its Murrin Murrin mine in Australia for the next generation of BMW electric vehicles with the Australian-sourced cobalt set to go into vehicles produced from 2020.

Details about the length of the arrangement, or how much cobalt Glencore would be providing BMW with were not released.

The carmaker committed itself in March 2019 to have 12 all-electric vehicles available to consumers by 2025.

Volkswagen (OTC Pink:VLKAF,FWB:VOW)

The Volkswagen group has been in the news seeking to secure its cobalt supply for a while now, which makes sense as its marques, besides Volkswagen itself, include Audi and Porsche — two high-end producers that are dangling electric models before luxury consumers.

In March, the company announced that it was throwing in its lot with the Responsible Sourcing Network, which tracks cobalt using blockchain technology.

The network is the same trial that includes Ford as mentioned above, with the trial billed as an open collaboration between miners, refiners and end users seeking to track responsibly sourced cobalt through the supply chain.

Audi has reported as recently as late April 2019 that it was facing supply bottlenecks and when it came to battery production that were hampering its delivery schedules for new models — so further insight into the process. Its source of batteries, Korean company LG Chem (OTC Pink:LGCLF,KRX:051910), is also part of the Responsible Sourcing Network.

The upstarts

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Coverage of Tesla is thick on the ground in the west. The American company’s CEO Elon Musk is no stranger making his feelings on cobalt known — among other things.

For the uninitiated; Musk regularly comments that Tesla is moving towards zero cobalt in its batteries.

Tesla is tied up with Japanese company Panasonic (OTC Pink:PCRFF,TSE:6752) – which of the battery producers uses the most cobalt in batteries according to research by Adamas Intelligence.

Tesla’s famed Gigafactory 1 in Nevada is partly staffed by Panasonic employees. The facility was built with Panasonic money, and Panasonic sources the materials for its batteries.

Panasonic came under the microscope in 2018 after it was reported that one of its suppliers was Sherritt International (TSX:S,OTC Pink:SHERF) which mines cobalt in Cuba.

It was a bit of drama because Cuba was (and still is) under US sanctions.

As a result, Panasonic was forced to cut ties with Sherritt after it couldn’t report how much cobalt that went into Tesla’s batteries came from Cuba “due to co-mingling of sources by its suppliers in several phases of manufacturing processes”.

No huge drama however, most of Panasonic’s cobalt supply reportedly comes from Japan’s Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTC Pink:SMMYY,TSE:5713), which has controlling stakes in two nickel-cobalt mines in the Philippines.

Rivian

Rivian is a relatively new kid on the block, and it’s made its name by squaring up to Tesla with two electric models designed to appeal to the two most popular segments in North America: SUVs and trucks.

The American company gets its batteries from Korean battery manufacturer LG Chem, which has been ramping up its battery production recently, and has a joint venture with Chinese cobalt miner-refiner Huayou Cobalt (SHA:603799) to produce cathode materials.

LG Chem also has links to Cobalt Blue (ASX:COB,OTC Pink:CBBHF), which has the Thackaringa cobalt development project in its portfolio.

Rivian has been swimming in cash lately; first with a US$700 million investment led by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and then with a US$500 million investment from Ford, which said that it wanted to use some of Rivian’s technology in developing its future portfolio of EV vehicles.

Rivian on the other hand gets a whole lot of cash and access to Ford’s expertise in the auto market.

While Rivian doesn’t have any tires on roads for now, it plans to begin deliveries of its two models by late 2020 — and thanks to its US$1.3 billion in investment from American behemoths this year, will have plenty of cash to develop its manufacturing facilities.

What about the rest?

This list is of course far from exhaustive, and only covers companies in the US and Europe: there are many more from those countries that are making their own way towards securing cobalt supply.

There’s also many, many more in Asia — where many analysts say the EV boom is happening right now. Read more about what car makers in China and Japan are doing to secure their cobalt supplies in part 2.

Securities Disclosure: I, Scott Tibballs, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.