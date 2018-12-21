Cannabis

Investing News

Cannabis Big News Roundup: Chemesis International Inc. Acquires Viverian CBD Product Catalogue; High Tide Closes its Previously Announced Acquisition of Grasscity; FSD Pharma Announces Strategic Investment in Huge Shops

- December 21st, 2018

In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup for cannabis.

In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup for cannabis:

To see our previous Cannabis Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.

cannabis outlook free report

Keep up with major deals and investment opportunities in marijuana


Learn to profit from cannabis companies

Get the latest Cannabis Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cannabis Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Cannabis Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *