Cannabis Big News Roundup: Chemesis International Inc. Acquires Viverian CBD Product Catalogue; High Tide Closes its Previously Announced Acquisition of Grasscity; FSD Pharma Announces Strategic Investment in Huge Shops
Alison Cameron - December 21st, 2018
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup for cannabis.
- Chemesis International Inc. Acquires Viverian CBD Product Catalogue
- Biome Grow receives new consumer sales amendment from Health Canada for its Nova Scotia brand, Highland Grow
- Heritage Completes Acquisition of Purefarma Solutions
- Cannvas MedTech To Join Global Cannabis Partnership As Member Organization
- Wayland Announces Significant Supply Agreement with RavenQuest BioMed
- High Hampton’s Mojave Jane Announces Start of Production in California January 2019
- Aleafia Health Inc. to Acquire Emblem Corp. to Create New Medical Cannabis Leader
- Flowr Expands into Global Markets by Acquiring 19.8% Of Large-Scale Portuguese and Australian Cannabis Producer Holigen
- High Tide Closes its Previously Announced Acquisition of Grasscity
- Yield Growth Signs Agreements to Sell Cannabis Topicals Through 400 Store Distribution Network in Oregon
- Invictus Signs Five-year 10,000 kg Supply Agreement With Deutsche Medizinalcannabis in Germany
- 1933 Industries Plans To Increase CBD Production Capacity in Las Vegas
- FSD Pharma Announces Strategic Investment in Huge Shops
- Isodiol International Inc. Announces Acquisition of Food Labs, Inc. and Strategic Investor Relationship with Toba Capital LLC
- Kalytera Provides Update on Phase 2 Clinical Study Evaluating CBD in Prevention of Acute GVHD
- Next Green Wave Announces Its U.S. Listing on OTCQB Under the Symbol NXGWF
