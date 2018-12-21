Next Green Wave Announces Its U.S. Listing on OTCQB Under the Symbol NXGWF

Next Green Wave (CSE:NGW) (“NGW” or the “Company”), a Canadian based California operating cannabis company established to provide premium products and brands to both medicinal and adult use consumers in the California market, today announced it has qualified to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market. It also has the intention to seek The Depositary Trust Company (“DTC”) eligibility.









Next Green Wave (CSE:NGW) (“NGW” or the “Company”), a Canadian based California operating cannabis company established to provide premium products and brands to both medicinal and adult use consumers in the California market, today announced it has qualified to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market. It also has the intention to seek The Depositary Trust Company (“DTC”) eligibility.

NGW stock will begin trading on the OTCQB, effective immediately, under the ticker symbol “NXGWF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQB market is for established companies, both from the U.S. and other countries, that meet high financial standards, provide timely news and provide timely disclosure to investors.

“The team here at NGW is proud to qualify for a listing on the OTCQB marketplace, as it represents a significant milestone in the development of our Company. This signals to the markets that we are committed to creating the most value for NGW and its shareholders,” said Leigh Hughes, Executive Chairman, NGW. “This OTCQB listing increases our exposure and accessibility to the US markets, providing further liquidity for our shareholders, and enabling NGW to fulfill its mission of becoming a premium supplier of cannabis products to the California market and beyond.”

NGW was sponsored for OTCQB by McMillan LLP, a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQB requirements and recommending membership.

About Next Green Wave

Next Green Wave is a vertically integrated seed-to-consumer premium medicinal and recreational cannabis company operating in California, the world’s largest cannabis market. Led by award-winning cannabis industry veteran, Michael Jennings, who is an industry innovator specializing in developing premium cannabis seeds and plants and known throughout the cannabis culture in the state. NGW central operations are in Coalinga which is centered between two major markets of San Francisco and Los Angeles and has been awarded permits for nursery, cultivation, extraction, and distribution. The Company has acquired over 15 acres of cannabis-zoned development land and has nearly completed the construction of its first 35,000 sq Ft. facility. NGW is fully funded having raised over CAD $21M, to bring the company into revenue in 2019.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

On behalf of the board,

Leigh Hughes,

Executive Chairman

To view the video pertaining to this announcement please follow the link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lyYk1SYIClI&feature=youtu.be

For the latest company update please see the link below:

https://info.nextgreenwave.com/corporate-update_december2018?utm_campaign=NGW%20Updates&utm_content=81568201&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&hss_channel=tw-1035516140661829633

For information relating to Next Green Wave or the contents herein please contact Caroline Klukowski (VP Corp. Development) at 778.589.2848 or email IR@nextgreenwave.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk factors included in the preliminary prospectus, including without limitation dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including acquiring and renewing state, local or other licenses and any inability to obtain all necessary governmental approvals licenses and permits to complete construction of its proposed facilities in a timely manner; engaging in activities which currently are illegal under US federal law and the uncertainty of existing protection from U.S. federal or other prosecution; regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including U.S. state-law legalization, particularly in California, due to inconsistent public opinion, perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry, bureaucratic delays or inefficiencies or any other reasons; any other factors or developments which may hinder market growth; NGW’s limited operating history and lack of historical profits; reliance on management; NGW’s requirements for additional financing, and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and the need to secure and maintain corporate alliances and partnerships, including with customers and suppliers. Readers are encouraged to the review the section titled “Risk Factors” in NGW’s preliminary prospectus. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although NGW has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. NGW no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

