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Jul. 27, 2026 01:05PM PST|
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Elsewhere in the crypto landscape, Shiba Inu drove a US$590 million single-day expansion in the memecoin sector, surging 28 percent over the past week.
André François McKenzie / Unsplash
Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.
Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (July 27) as of 10:00 p.m. UTC.
Bitcoin price update
Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at US$64,902.16, up by 0.2 percent over the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin price chart
Bitcoin price performance, July 27, 2026.
Chart via the Investing News Network.
According to a Bitfire Research report sent to the Investing News Network, Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have seen net outflows, and the Bitcoin/US dollar premium has turned negative, suggesting cooling institutional engagement.
In contrast, Ether ETFs have demonstrated more resilience.
Bitcoin started the week in a neutral, rangebound phase, testing key exponential moving average resistance levels at US$65,500 and US$68,800. Key support sits at US$64,300 and US$62,000.
Ether and altcoin price update
- Ether (ETH) was priced at US$1,947.53, trading 1.4 percent higher over the last 24 hours.
- XRP (XRP) was priced at US$1.09, trading 1.2 percent lower over the past 24 hours.
- Solana (SOL) was trading at US$75.88, trading 0.2 percent higher over the past 24 hours.
Today's crypto news to know
Read on for a round-up of the biggest crypto market news:
- Armstrong: Crypto and AI are reinforcing trends
- Circle acquires IBM blockchain patent portfolio
- BitMart announces shutdown after nine years
- Thailand SEC files criminal complaint against Bitkub
- Shiba Inu surges 28 percent over seven days
Armstrong: Crypto and AI are reinforcing trends
Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong is pushing back on the idea that the cryptocurrency industry should “pivot to artificial intelligence (AI).” Instead, he believes the two trends reinforce each other — that's because AI creates a bigger need for crypto payments, wallets and settlement rails.
“Crypto is a general purpose technology. It's infrastructure, the same way electricity or the internet is infrastructure. It doesn't compete with the next big thing, because it underpins it. It's an *and*, not an *or*,” Armstrong said on X.
“AI agents will need their own financial infrastructure and will eventually transact far more per day than all humans combined. They can't open a bank account, they can't wait three days for a wire, they reside in one country. They need real time programmable money (and that's crypto),” he added in the Sunday (July 26) post.
He said Coinbase is already building for this with Base, USDC and the x402 protocol, which power many agentic payments: “Agents will also engage in trading and act as a financial advisor. They will raise or borrow money for new projects they are undertaking. They will eliminate tasks for us around tax planning, portfolio rebalancing, and bill pay.”
Circle acquires IBM blockchain patent portfolio
Circle (NYSE:CRCL) said it has acquired fundamental assets from IBM's (NYSE:IBM) blockchain patent portfolio, covering more than 680 patent families and nearly 1,000 issued patents worldwide. The portfolio spans blockchain technology, banking, financial services, insurance, enterprise infrastructure, supply chain verification and secure cloud operations.
The Monday announcement supports the view that Circle is building a full-stack platform around USDC rather than relying only on stablecoin issuance. According to a press release, the expanded intellectual property (IP) base directly supports Circle’s “internet financial system” ambitions, including USDC, Circle Payments Network, Arc and agentic financial tools. Circle and IBM reportedly plan to explore additional commercial opportunities.
This transaction establishes Circle as the top holder of blockchain patents in the US, fortifying its IP portfolio as competition intensifies across tokenization, institutional onchain infrastructure and blockchain-based payments.
BitMart announces shutdown after nine years
Crypto exchange BitMart said on Sunday that it will wind down its trading platform after nine years of operation.
It immediately halted new user registrations, deposits and orders. The exchange will terminate all spot and derivatives trading on August 26 before completing its formal operational shutdown on January 31, 2027.
BitMart's exit follows a similar announcement days earlier from derivatives venue BitMEX, marking two major exchange shutdowns in a single week. BitMart previously survived a US$196 million hot-wallet breach in December 2021, after which it reimbursed customer losses out of its own funds.
While user withdrawals remain open, the platform warned that identity, device, sanctions and source-of-funds checks could delay processing times as users attempt to remove funds.
The announcement sent BitMart's exchange token BMX crashing 81 percent over the past week to US$0.057, dropping its total market value to US$19.6 million.
Thailand SEC files criminal complaint against Bitkub
Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a criminal complaint against crypto exchange Bitkub and two former directors for allegedly submitting false financial reports, local news outlets report.
The complaint, lodged with the Economic Crime Suppression Division, stems from a May 2021 cyberattack where hackers drained 1.7 billion baht (US$47 million) in digital assets from the platform.
Regulators allege that Bitkub hid the loss from May to October 2021 by submitting net-capital filings that showed no asset changes, violating the country's Digital Asset Business Decree. Former directors Sakolkorn Sakavee and Thaweesap Rawan face accusations of making false entries to convince regulators that customer assets remained intact.
Shiba Inu surges 28 percent over seven days
The total memecoin market capitalization climbed 2.56 percent over 24 hours to reach US$23.73 billion, adding roughly US$590 million in value in a single day.
Major tokens Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Pepe led the market surge alongside a broader recovery in Bitcoin and Ether.
Shiba Inu outperformed its peers by jumping nearly 28 percent over the past seven days to trade at US$0.000005347 following an 8.9 percent 24 hour gain. Trading volume for the coin surged to its highest level in months as buyers pushed it above its 50 day and 100 day moving averages. Technical indicators show the token is now approaching its 200 day moving average, which serves as the next major resistance level.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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The Conversation (0)
Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.