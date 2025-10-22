Crypto Market Update: FalconX to Buy 21Shares, Senate Democrats Call Out Trump Envoy
Senate Democrats have demanded that Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, explain why he hasn't divested his crypto holdings.
Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (October 22) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC.
Bitcoin and Ether price update
Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at US$107,811, a 3.5 percent decrease in 24 hours. Its lowest valuation of the day was US$107,657, and its highest was US$108,936.
Bitcoin price performance, October 22, 2025.
Chart via TradingView.
Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan believes gold’s explosive price performance this year could offer a glimpse of what lies ahead for Bitcoin, arguing that the world’s top cryptocurrency may be preparing for a similar structural breakout once its remaining pool of sellers runs dry.
Gold has surged roughly 57 percent in 2025, powered largely by sustained central bank accumulation. Bitcoin, meanwhile, has traded in a relatively narrow range between US$108,000 and US$112,000. According to Hougan, the comparison between the two assets provides a potential roadmap for their trajectory going into next year.
“Don’t look at gold’s meteoric rise with envy. Look at it with anticipation. It could end up showing us where bitcoin is headed,” Hougan wrote in a client note this week.
In addition, steady accumulation by exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and corporate treasuries has provided a similar source of structural demand. Since the launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs in January 2024, institutions and corporations have purchased roughly 1.39 million BTC, far outpacing new supply generated by the network.
Market data this week supports the idea of renewed accumulation. Following a US$19 billion liquidation event earlier this month, spot Bitcoin ETFs have recorded US$477 million in positive net inflows.
Predictions about a breakdown below US$100,000 have not materialized, though ongoing long liquidations over the past four hours reveal how vulnerable bullish traders remain near current support.
Ether (ETH) was priced at US$3,796.34, a 4.9 percent decrease in 24 hours. Its lowest valuation of the day was US$3,795.42, and its highest was US$3,873.52.
Altcoin price update
- Solana (SOL) was priced at US$179.68, at its lowest valuation of the day, down by 7.5 percent over the last 24 hours. Its highest valuation of the day was US$185.98.
- XRP was trading for US$2.37, a decrease of 5.2 percent over the last 24 hours and its lowest valuation of the day. Its highest was US$2.41.
Fear and Greed Index snapshot
CMC's Crypto Fear & Greed Index remains locked in a state of anxiety, sitting in “fear” territory (29) for seven consecutive days and marking its longest streak since April. Its stagnation reflects a growing sense of caution among investors, as Bitcoin continues to trade within a narrow band between US$103,000 and US$115,000 for nearly two weeks.
Over the past 30 days, the index has been in greed territory for just seven days — the same period when Bitcoin reached its all-time high of US$126,000 in early October. Since then, investor sentiment has reversed sharply.
CMC Crypto Fear and Greed Index, Bitcoin price and Bitcoin volume.
Chart via CoinMarketCap.
The current fear phase began on October 11, a day after the largest liquidation event in crypto history erased more than US$20 billion in leveraged positions. Historically, similar periods of heightened fear have marked turning points for Bitcoin. The last extended stretch of fear occurred in March and April during the Trump administration’s tariff standoff with China, when Bitcoin bottomed near US$76,000. Market analysts say the prevailing mood underscores uncertainty following the US Federal Reserve’s recent policy pivot and renewed US-China trade negotiations.
Crypto derivatives and market indicators
Bitcoin derivatives metrics suggest traders are taking a wait-and-see approach.
Liquidations for contracts tracking Bitcoin have totaled approximately US$6.12 million in the last four hours, with the majority being long positions, signaling continued risk aversion. Ether liquidations showed a similar pattern, with long positions making up the majority of US$9.35 million in liquidations.
Futures open interest for Bitcoin was down by 1.09 percent to US$68.51 billion over four hours, with further decreases in the final hour of trading. Ether futures open interest moved by -1.15 percent to US$43.7 billion.
The funding rate remains positive for both crytocurrencies, with Bitcoin at 0.008 and Ether at 0.002, indicating more overall bullish positioning than bearish.
Bitcoin’s relative strength index stood at 44.98, meaning its price momentum is in a neutral to slightly bearish zone.
Today's crypto news to know
Senate Democrats tell Trump envoy to explain undivested crypto stakes
Senate Democrats have called on Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, to explain why he has not divested from his crypto holdings despite federal ethics requirements.
In a letter led by Senator Adam Schiff, eight lawmakers pressed Witkoff for details on his interests in World Liberty Financial, the Trump-linked crypto firm he co-founded in 2024, and several affiliated entities.
Witkoff’s latest ethics disclosure, dated August 13, shows he still owns stakes in multiple crypto-related businesses, including WC Digital Fi and SC Financial Technologies. Lawmakers allege these investments pose potential conflicts of interest given his diplomatic role and the company’s business ties to the United Arab Emirates.
The scrutiny follows a New York Times report linking Witkoff’s crypto dealings to a US$2 billion Emirati investment in Binance funded through World Liberty Financial’s stablecoin, USD1.
Neither the White House nor World Liberty Financial has commented on the matter.
FalconX announces plans to acquire 21Shares
FalconX announced plans to acquire 21Shares, one of Europe’s leading crypto exchange-traded product issuers.
The deal, confirmed Wednesday, will integrate FalconX’s prime brokerage operations, which serves over 2,000 institutional clients, with 21Shares’ portfolio of 55 listed products across Bitcoin, Ether and other digital assets.
21Shares currently oversees more than US$11 billion in assets and will continue operating independently under CEO Russell Barlow following the deal. While the financial terms remain undisclosed, the transaction marks FalconX’s third major acquisition this year after Arbelos Markets and Monarq Asset Management.
Hong Kong approves first spot Solana ETF
Hong Kong regulators have approved the region’s first spot Solana ETF.
The Securities and Futures Commission granted authorization to China Asset Management Company to launch the Hua Xia Solana ETF on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on October 27. The product will trade through OSL Exchange, with OSL Digital Securities as sub-custodian and BOCI-Prudential Trustee serving as the primary custodian.
Each unit will consist of 100 shares, with a minimum investment of about US$100.
The fund’s debut makes Solana the third cryptocurrency — after Bitcoin and Ethereum — to receive regulatory approval for a spot ETF in Hong Kong.
Fed governor proposes skinny master accounts for crypto access to Fed payments
Fed Governor Christopher Waller signaled a major policy shift during his opening remarks at the Payments Industry Conference on Tuesday (October 21), welcoming DeFi and crypto innovators into mainstream payments dialogue and proposing a new framework for direct access to Fed payment infrastructure for eligible firms.
In his speech, Waller recognized traditional banks and crypto-native fintechs as core stakeholders and stressed the Fed's intent to be active in technology-driven payment revolutions like distributed ledger technology, tokenized assets and artificial intelligence (AI). The proposed payment accounts, referred to as skinny master accounts, would offer eligible nonbank entities direct access to the Fed’s payments rails, bypassing third-party banks, but without interest, overdraft protection or discount window access, and potentially with balance caps.
Waller said this tailored access aims to match the needs and risks of payment firms and digital asset companies with a simpler review. He also noted that the Fed is conducting hands-on research into tokenization, smart contracts and AI/payments intersection and will seek industry input on the new account framework.
Andreessen Horowitz highlights maturing crypto industry
Andreessen Horowitz’s most recent State of Crypto 2025 report highlights a new era in the cryptocurrency industry that the firm says is defined by real utility and maturing institutional adoption.
The authors point out stablecoins’ explosion as a dominant macroeconomic force, citing nearly US$46 trillion in processed transactions over the past year, a figure that rivals traditional payment systems.
The report also emphasizes infrastructure upgrades across blockchains like Ether and Solana, which have increased transaction speeds while lowering costs, as well as improved regulatory clarity in the US through supportive legislative actions, which have been major catalysts helping revive builder confidence and establish frameworks for digital asset oversight that balance innovation with investor protection.
World app expands into prediction markets
World, the digital identity project formerly known as Worldcoin, is expanding into prediction markets by integrating Polymarket. The company, which is led by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, announced on Tuesday that its World app, a mobile app combining a digital wallet with a decentralized identity tool, has integrated the Polymarket app.
The launch of the Polymarket mini app on World enables World app users to place Polymarket bets directly from the World app wallet using Circle’s USDC or World’s token, Worldcoin.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
