Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
0
Loading...
|
Edited by Charlotte McLeod
Nov. 18, 2026 09:05AM PST|
Fact CheckedThis article has been reviewed and updated according to INN's rigorous fact-checking process. Our staff editors verify all articles against information and data from primary sources, reputable publishers and experts.
Elsewhere in the crypto sector, the World Bank Group said it is testing stablecoin payments with Citi and Circle Internet.
BillionPhotos.com / Adobe Stock
Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.
Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (November 18) as of 4:00 p.m. UTC.
Bitcoin price update
Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at US$62,905.17, trading 2.8 percent lower over the past 24 hours.
Researchers at Yield Basis, a DeFi protocol that helps liquidity providers earn trading fees while maintaining exposure to their underlying crypto assets, say three pressures are weighing on Bitcoin at once.
Investors now expect the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in December, making assets that pay no interest less appealing. A selloff in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks has also pushed funds to cut risk; borrowed money bets then made the drop worse once Bitcoin fell below its 200 day moving average at US$73,134 on November 10.
Yield Basis also sees money leaving crypto altogether, pointing to the shrinking supply of stablecoins as funds lock in gains before year end and move cash into banks and treasury bills.
“For demand to recover, Bitcoin needs new dollars, not just fewer sellers,” the team said in an email.
Until that happens, Yield Basis expects any bounce to come mostly from traders closing bets against Bitcoin rather than from fresh buying. Researchers at the company said Bitcoin fund flows and a return to growth in stablecoin supply will be the first signs that cash is coming back.
Bitcoin price chart
Bitcoin price performance, November 18, 2026.
Chart via the Investing News Network.
Ether and altcoin price update
- Ethereum (ETH) was priced at US$1,766.03, trading 2.5 percent lower over the last 24 hours.
- XRP (XRP) was priced at US$0.98, trading 0.6 percent higher over the past 24 hours.
- Solana (SOL) was trading at US$73.32, trading 0.2 percent lower over the past 24 hours.
Today's crypto news to know
Read on for a round-up of the biggest crypto market news:
- MARA prices debt to help pay for power plant purchase
- World Bank Group to test stablecoin payments with Citi and Circle
MARA prices debt to help pay for power plant purchase
Bitcoin miner MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) said a subsidiary priced US$185 million in new debt on Tuesday (November 17) to help pay for its planned purchase of Long Ridge Energy & Power.
The notes pay 8.75 percent interest a year and come due in 2032. They were sold privately to large institutional investors at 99 percent of face value and will be issued by Long Ridge Energy, part of the business MARA is buying.
MARA agreed in April to buy the company for about US$1.5 billion. The deal includes a natural gas power plant in Ohio and land MARA plans to turn into a campus for AI computing.
World Bank Group to test stablecoin payments with Citi and Circle
In a collaborative effort with Citigroup (NYSE:C) and USDC creator Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL), the World Bank Group announced on Tuesday that it is evaluating regulated US dollar stablecoins to assess their potential for improving transaction speed, transparency and cost efficiency. The initiative will evaluate the integration of stablecoins and blockchain-based payment infrastructure alongside its existing money-transfer channels. Citi will connect the project to existing banking networks, and Circle will issue and settle payments in USDC.
The first phase will focus on borrower countries where digital assets are allowed. The project builds on FundsChain, a system the World Bank already uses to track money across more than 350 projects in 96 countries.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
From Your Site Articles
- Crypto Market Trends: Q2 2026 Review and Forecast ›
- Crypto and Blockchain Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies ›
- 15 Canadian Crypto ETFs in 2026 ›
- Beyond Bitcoin: An Investor's Guide to the Altcoin Landscape ›
- 6 Biggest Crypto Mining Stocks ›
Related Articles Around the Web
https://x.com/INN_Technology
https://www.linkedin.com/in/meagen-seatter-23675b193/
mseatter@investingnews.com
The Conversation (0)
Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
INN Article Notification
Outlook Reports world
Featured Blockchain Investing Stocks
Browse Companies
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES
Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Full Bio
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.