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Oct. 09, 2026 01:05PM PST|
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Elsewhere in the crypto landscape, Wells Fargo is reportedly talks with Kraken parent Payward to expand its involvement in digital assets.
Traxer / Unsplash
Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.
Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (October 9) as of 10:00 p.m. UTC.
Bitcoin price update
Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at US$82,265.70, trading 2.2 percent higher over the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin briefly surpassed US$83,000 following a more than 2 percent drop and two days of heavy spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) outflows, brought on by broader geopolitical and macro pressures weighing on digital assets.
“Unless the Middle East conflict reaches a decisive diplomatic resolution, market turmoil will continue to constrain digital asset valuations,” Simon-Peter Massabni, head of business development at XS.com, said in an emailed statement.
Bitcoin price chart
Bitcoin price performance, October 9, 2026.
Chart via the Investing News Network.
Ether and altcoin price update
- Ethereum (ETH) was priced at US$2,474.32, trading 2.7 percent higher over the last 24 hours.
- XRP (XRP) was priced at US$1.38, up 4.6 percent over the past 24 hours.
- Solana (SOL) was trading at US$108.55, trading 2.7 percent higher over the past 24 hours.
Today's crypto news to know
Read on for a round-up of the biggest crypto market news:
- Securitize brings tokenized shares to Solana
- Wells Fargo reportedly considering Kraken for crypto market access
- Chainlink launches CCIP vault adapters
- Moody’s assigns credit rating to Sky Protocol
- Washington moves US$1 billion in Bitcoin linked to Bitfinex hack
Securitize to bring tokenized shares to Solana
Securitize (NYSE:SECZ) plans to bring blockchain-based versions of shares in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to market, with each token backed by an underlying share.
The digital asset company said it will launch the products on Solana, initially allowing eligible investors to trade during extended market hours. Stock tokens will retain the ownership rights and economic benefits associated with the underlying shares, and will be available in the US, the EU and other permitted jurisdictions.
"Tokenized stocks should give investors more than a price on a wrapper that tracks a stock and is only offered offshore," said CEO Carlos Domingo. "The opportunity is to bring equities onchain without leaving behind the ownership, investor protections and market infrastructure that make US capital markets work."
Wells Fargo reportedly considering Kraken for crypto market access
Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) is discussing a potential cryptocurrency liquidity deal with Payward, the company behind the exchange Kraken, according to sources cited by Coindesk.
Payward could supply liquidity for the bank's digital asset trading, connecting Wells Fargo to crypto markets without requiring it to build the entire trading infrastructure itself. According to Coindesk's sources, the discussions remain preliminary; neither company has commented on the potential arrangement.
The talks add to a growing list of partnerships between established financial institutions and crypto companies seeking a larger role in traditional finance. Wells Fargo already offers spot Bitcoin ETFs to eligible wealth clients, and has backed crypto compliance company Elliptic and trading technology provider Talos. It has also explored blockchain-based deposits and joined a consortium developing a dollar-backed stablecoin.
In addition to that, Wells Fargo hired former Citi banker Mark Gracia earlier this year to strengthen its digital assets team. Separately, the bank advised Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on its September agreement to invest US$100 million in Payward and expand cooperation on tokenized equities and market surveillance.
Meanwhile, Payward is said to be pursuing another partnership with custody bank BNY Mellon (NYSE:BK), with discussions reportedly covering areas such as trading, payments, custody, wealth management and crypto products.
Chainlink launches CCIP vault adapters
Chainlink launched CCIP Vault Adapters on Thursday (October 8), expanding its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) functionality to support decentralized vault deposits across multi-chain ecosystems.
The new adapters allow yield vaults deployed on one blockchain to accept direct, single-click deposits from users holding assets across more than 80 distinct blockchains.
Instead of manually bridging tokens, switching chains and approving multiple transactions, the adapter uses CCIP’s programmable transfer capability to bundle bridging, token routing and vault execution into a single transaction.
Key early adopters and integration partners include major DeFi protocols and liquid staking platforms such as Aave, Lombard and RockawayX.
Moody’s assigns credit rating to Sky Protocol
Moody’s Ratings has assigned a B3 issuer rating with a "stable outlook" to Sky Protocol.
In traditional bond markets, a B3 rating sits in high-yield/speculative territory. This marks the first-ever credit rating assigned by Moody’s to a decentralized stablecoin protocol.
Sky, formerly known as MakerDAO, is one of decentralized finance’s largest lending protocols and stablecoin issuers. Sky powers the governance-backed USDS stablecoin and features the Sky Savings Rate, allowing users to earn yield on holding stablecoin assets. The protocol functions through an ecosystem of capital allocators, the Sky Agent Network, that deploy liquidity into diversified collateral pools while maintaining reserve balances.
Moody’s highlighted Sky’s thin equity buffers relative to its total asset base as a key credit risk.
Sky is now the only stablecoin protocol rated by both major traditional rating agencies, complementing its existing B rating from S&P Global Ratings.
Washington moves US$1 billion in Bitcoin linked to Bitfinex hack
The US government moved 12,267 BTC worth roughly US$1.01 billion from a wallet holding funds seized in connection with the 2016 Bitfinex hack, according to blockchain analytics firm Arkham. The Bitcoin come from the roughly 94,000 BTC authorities seized in 2022 from Ilya Lichtenstein, who admitted to orchestrating the Bitfinex hack, and his wife, Heather “Razzlekhan” Morgan, who pleaded guilty to money laundering alongside him.
The wallet sent nearly all the 12,267 BTC to a new, unlabeled address at 9:33 a.m. EDT on Thursday, with just 0.0012 BTC going to a second wallet. Arkham’s data shows that both transfers have since moved again; however, the latest transaction did not send the funds directly to an exchange.
The move follows Wednesday (October 7) transfers of about US$119 million in USDT and roughly 2,574 BTC, worth around US$215 million, to Coinbase Prime through intermediary addresses.
The government also moved US$288 million in seized crypto to Coinbase Prime in July, although the platform’s custody services mean those deposits do not confirm a sale.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
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The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Full Bio
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Learn about our editorial policies.