Crypto Market Update: CoinShares Prepares for Nasdaq Listing, Robinhood Secures S&P 500 Spot
Effective September 22, Robinhood will enter the S&P 500, capping a rebound that has seen its share price rise above US$100.
Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (September 8) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC.
Bitcoin and Ethereum price update
Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at US$112,040 a 0.8 percent increase in 24 hours. Its highest valuation of the day was US$111,776 and its lowest was US$112,806.
Bitcoin price performance, September 8, 2025.
Chart via TradingView.
Bitcoin rebounded above US$111,000 as the weekly candle closed on Sunday (September 7) night, with analysts projecting that a flip above US$113,000 could restart its bull run. Popular trader CrypNuevo has identified US$106,700 as a critical liquidity and support level to watch, where a failure to hold could expose further declines.
A more bearish forecast from Telegram analytics channel Coin Signals suggests a possible 30 percent correction from the local top, implying a bottom near US$87,000 could come in late September or early October. Crypto trader ZYN’s Fibonacci analysis supports US$100,000 as a logical bottom, corresponding to the 0.382 retracement level.
The 50 and 200 day moving averages, US$115,035 and US$101,760, respectively, are seen as critical for price reaction.
As of Monday afternoon, Bitcoin had consolidated between about US$110,000 and US$112,800.
Ether (ETH) was priced at US$4,290.43, trading flat over the past 24 hours. Its lowest valuation on Monday was US$4,301.21 and its highest was US$4,380.60.
Altcoin price update
- Solana (SOL) was priced at US$215.77, an increase of 6.4 percent over the last 24 hours. Its lowest valuation on Monday was US$213.28, and its highest level was US$216.73.
- XRP was trading for US$2.98, up by 4.1 percent in the past 24 hours. Its lowest valuation of the day was US$2.93, while its highest was US$2.99.
- SUI (Sui) was priced at its lowest valuation of the day, US$3.45, up by 2.1 percent in the past 24 hours. Its highest valuation on Monday was US$3.51.
- Cardano (ADA) was priced at US$0.8614, up by 4 percent. Its lowest valuation on Monday was US$0.8489, and its highest was US$0.8683.
Today's crypto news to know
CoinShares to list on Nasdaq via US$1.2 billion SPAC deal
European asset manager CoinShares is preparing to list on the Nasdaq in the US following a definitive business combination agreement with Vine Hill Capital Investment (NASDAQ:VCICU), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). The company made the announcement on its website on Monday.
The deal, which values CoinShares at US$1.2 billion pre-money on a pro-forma basis, is expected to enable direct investor participation in trading CoinShares stock and support the company's global expansion initiatives.
“This transaction represents far more than a change of listing venue from Sweden to the United States,” said Jean-Marie Mognetti, co-founder and CEO of CoinShares, in a press release.
"It signals a strategic transition for CoinShares, accelerating our ambition for global leadership, supported by favorable regulatory tailwinds. The case for digital assets as an investment class and blockchain as a transformative technology has reached a decisive inflection point and can no longer be ignored. There is no going back.”
The deal is expected to close by the end of Q4, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.
Nasdaq files plan to launch tokenized securities trading
The Nasdaq is seeking regulatory approval to allow tokenized securities on its main US exchange in what could be a landmark moment for blockchain-based finance. According to Reuters, a proposal filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would let listed equities and exchange-traded funds trade in either traditional or tokenized forms, creating a bridge between legacy markets and digital settlement systems.
If approved, it would be the first time for a national exchange to host tokenized securities, a move expected to boost liquidity and attract new classes of investors. The filing coincides with a growing regulatory shift as the SEC considers amendments to accommodate crypto trading on national exchanges.
The exchange joins a growing roster of financial giants exploring tokenization strategies. Tokenized markets are edging closer to mainstream adoption under the Trump administration’s lighter regulatory approach.
Robinhood set to join the S&P 500 after crypto-driven rally
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) will be joining the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) later this month, capping a turnaround fueled by the crypto boom and surging retail interest.
The online broker, which once traded below its initial public offering price of US$38, has seen its shares triple in 2025 after climbing past US$100, with strong profits linked to digital asset trading.
Effective September 22, the inclusion comes alongside AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) and EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME), highlighting Robinhood’s emergence from its early post-IPO struggles.
Investors point to the company’s pivot into crypto as a key driver, with trading volumes and profitability rebounding under a friendlier US regulatory climate. The SEC also recently dropped an investigation into the platform’s handling of crypto listings. Shares of the company jumped nearly 14 percent in Monday’s session on the S&P news.
Forward secures US$1.65 billion for Solana treasury strategy
Design and manufacturing company Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) said Monday that it has secured US$1.65 billion in cash and stablecoin commitments from crypto-native companies Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY), Jump Crypto and Multicoin Capital, along with other participants, to launch a Solana-focused crypto treasury strategy.
“Solana has emerged as one of the most innovative and widely adopted blockchain ecosystems in the world. Our strategy to build an active Solana treasury program underscores our conviction in the long-term potential of SOL and our commitment to building shareholder value by directly participating in its growth,” said CEO Michael Pruitt.
According to the announcement, Forward plans to position itself as a publicly traded institutional vehicle, with plans to generate onchain returns and long-term value through participation in the Solana ecosystem.
Strategy doubles down with US$217 million BTC purchase
Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin-heavy firm, has expanded its holdings with a fresh purchase of US$217.4 million worth of BTC after being excluded from the S&P 500.
The acquisition of 1,955 BTC at an average price of US$111,196 lifts the company’s total stash to 638,460 BTC, worth roughly US$71.5 billion. The move continues Strategy’s relentless Bitcoin accumulation strategy, even as rivals like Robinhood edge ahead in traditional equity benchmarks.
To fund the buy, the firm sold nearly 600,000 shares through its at-the-market program.
Largest-ever supply chain attack targets JavaScript libraries
In what’s being called the largest supply chain attack in history, hackers have broken into the node package manager (NPM) account of a well-known developer, adding malware to widely used JavaScript software libraries.
The malware reportedly swaps or hijacks crypto wallet addresses.
“There’s a large-scale supply chain attack in progress: the NPM account of a reputable developer has been compromised,” Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet warned on Monday. “The affected packages have already been downloaded over 1 billion times, meaning the entire JavaScript ecosystem may be at risk.
“If you use a hardware wallet, pay attention to every transaction before signing and you're safe,” he continued. “If you don’t use a hardware wallet, refrain from making any on-chain transactions for now.”
NPM is a central library where developers can share and download small code packages to build JavaScript projects. The attackers reportedly planted a crypto clipper, a type of malware that covertly replaces wallet addresses during transactions to divert funds, in several of these packages. The situation is currently being remediated, with the code having been removed from most of the affected packages, as per the latest update.
