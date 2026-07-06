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|Edited by Charlotte McLeod
Jul. 06, 2026 01:05PM PST|
Fact Checked This article has been reviewed and updated according to INN's rigorous fact-checking process. Our staff editors verify all articles against information and data from primary sources, reputable publishers and experts.
Elsewhere in the crypto space, Michael Saylor's Strategy confirmed the sale of 3,588 BTC over the past week.
Erling Løken Andersen / Unsplash
Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (July 6) as of 10:00 a.m. UTC.
Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.
Bitcoin price update
Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at US$62,716.60, down by 1.8 percent over the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin price performance, July 6, 2026.
Chart via the Investing News Network.
Ether (ETH) was priced at US$1,760.86, trading 1.3 percent lower over the last 24 hours.
Altcoin price update
- XRP (XRP) was priced at US$1.14, trading 1.6 percent lower over the past 24 hours.
- Solana (SOL) was trading at US$80.11, trading 0.8 percent lower over the past 24 hours.
Today's crypto news to know
Here's a breakdown of today’s biggest news in the crypto and blockchain markets, including:
- Trump memecoin investors face US$3.8 billion in cumulative losses
- Strategy Bitcoin divestments more than previously estimated
- Ripple secures full MiCA compliance in Europe
Trump memecoin investors face US$3.8 billion in cumulative losses
New research by cryptocurrency analytics firm Nansen reveals that nearly 1 million investors have lost a combined US$3.8 billion buying US President Donald Trump’s $TRUMP memecoin. As reported by the New York Times, the data indicates that 988,905 individual wallets are currently suffering from severe financial losses. This cohort represents roughly two out of every three buyers who participated in the token's ecosystem since its highly publicized launch.
The $TRUMP token recently cratered to a low of US$1.69, marking a 98 percent plunge from its peak price of US$75.35. Despite the widespread financial devastation felt by his followers, recent federal financial disclosures show that Trump personally extracted US$636 million from the venture. This payout accounted for nearly half of the US$1.4 billion the president generated from the broader crypto industry over the past year.
Meanwhile, a secondary Trump-linked crypto startup called World Liberty Financial has also faced heavy scrutiny, with 85 percent of tracked wallets recording an aggregate loss of US$83 million on its $WLFI token.
Strategy Bitcoin divestments more than previously estimated
Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) has adjusted its public Bitcoin treasury dashboard, confirming the sale of 3,588 BTC over the past week in a move that far exceeded initial market rumors.
Onchain analysts previously identified a minor 491 BTC transfer linked to the company, causing widespread speculation that vastly underestimated the true scale of the liquidation.
Executive Chair Michael Saylor clarified the transactions, revealing that the enterprise software giant raised approximately US$216 million to satisfy dividend obligations on its Digital Credit securities.
The massive liquidation was executed in two distinct tranches, starting with a reduction of 1,363 BTC on June 30, followed by a larger sale of 2,225 BTC on Monday. This adjustment is the company's largest operational Bitcoin divestment since its strategic tax-loss harvesting transaction back in 2022.
Despite offloading millions in digital assets, the firm firmly maintains its long-term buy-and-hold thesis by keeping 843,775 BTC in its primary reserves alongside US$2.55 billion in cash.
Ripple secures full MiCA compliance in Europe
San Francisco-based digital asset infrastructure provider Ripple has successfully secured a Crypto Asset Service Provider (CASP) authorization from Luxembourg’s financial regulator.
The regulatory nod from the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier officially marks Ripple’s transition into full compliance with the European Union’s landmark Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework.
With this passportable license in hand, Ripple is now legally cleared to scale its end-to-end regulated crypto payment services across all 30 countries within the European Economic Area. Ripple grows its global portfolio of over 75 regulatory licenses, building on top of its pre-existing Electronic Money Institution license in the EU.
Data from the European Securities and Markets Authority indicates that only 280 firms have successfully clinched CASP authorization out of more than 3,000 companies previously operating under localized frameworks.
Conversely, Binance has failed to secure the necessary MiCA clearance, entering the post-transition era completely empty-handed after withdrawing its Greek license application.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Full Bio
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.