5 Copper Market Trends for Investors to Watch
From macro to micro trends, here's what investors should be paying attention to in the copper market.
Copper prices have been volatile since the beginning of the year, with inflation and weak demand from China hitting the sector in recent months.
After surpassing the US$10,000 per metric ton mark in the first quarter, prices have been unable to return to that level under pressure from global economic uncertainty.
But the long-term picture for copper, which has high electrical conductivity, is still bright — the green energy transition is expected to see demand for the base metal increase.
Here, the Investing News Network looks at five trends in the copper market every investor interested in the base metal should be paying attention to.
1. Macroeconomic factors: Inflation, interest rates and China
Volatility has been dominating the copper market in 2022, with inflation, high interest rates and fresh COVID-19 restrictions in China putting a stop on the metal’s rally earlier this year.
The US headline inflation level is now running at its highest in about 40 years, Concord Resources Research Manager Duncan Hobbs said during a keynote presentation at this year’s Fastmarkets Copper Conference.
“That means that nobody under the age of 60 in the workforce today has ever worked through a period of life with direct hands-on experience with dealing with hyperinflation — that has all sorts of implications for how people think about their businesses and planning for this,” he said.
Interest rates have also been on the rise around the world, led by the US Federal Reserve, with fears of an imminent recession hitting the outlook for metals including copper, which is primarily used in construction.
Another key macro trend that has been impacting the copper sector has been China, as it is the main consumer of the metal. Earlier this year, a new COVID-19 outbreak pushed the government to impose fresh containment measures, which slowed down the recovery in demand for metals.
2. The energy transition
As the world moves away from fossil fuels, the use of copper to electrify the world will become essential. Most analysts agree that the base metal is bound to be a winner of the green energy transition.
Just looking at electric vehicles, the use of copper increases by 3 times compared to internal combustion engines cars — add to that the use of copper in EV charging stations and energy storage systems and the demand picture only keeps on growing.
“We have moved into a landscape of accelerated copper demand growth, underpinned by the green energy transition,” Piotr Ortonowski, senior market analyst at ERG, said. “In ten years’ time, 7.6 to 11.3 million tonnes of new mine capacity will be required to fill the supply gap, but mining companies have been extremely sluggish in responding to this challenge — the recent drop in prices won’t help.”
Copper demand from green end-use sectors is set to more than double its share of total copper demand between 2020 and 2030.
3. Primary and secondary supply
Even though the use of copper will rise, the need for recycled copper will also increase. About 30 percent of global copper use comes from recycled copper, according to the International Study Copper Group.
“But even under 100 percent efficient recycling this would only reduce by 25 percent the needs for mining as estimated by the World Bank,” Fernando Nuno, clean energy transition program manager, said during a keynote presentation. “To keep up with demand, copper needs to be extracted in a timely and sustainable manner, for which a number of challenges must be collectively addressed, including the acceptance of mining.”
4. The challenges of “green copper” supply
The world is undergoing an energy transition that will require mining, but not at any cost. Sustainability has become a core discussion for the industry, with the difficult to define concept of “green copper” being used more and more often.
“I don’t think there’s a clear definition of what green copper means,” Michael Hellemann Soerensen of Aurubis said. “For us, that contains four different elements: carbon, the environmental impact, the recycling part of the products we make and then there's social responsibility, including business partner screening, human rights, etc.”
Transparency from companies claiming to be producing green copper is key, as well as the metric they use to measure their progress.
“I think it's worth noting how far we've come,” said Georgina Hallett, chief sustainability officer at the LME. “I think now we are committed to understand that even if it's environmentally friendly at the cost of other ESG metrics, that's not okay either. So it's got to be a balance while not getting too broad.”
5. Underinvestment in copper projects
In the short term, there are a few copper projects expected to come on stream, with 2022 forecast to be well supplied. But with lower grades and not many new discoveries in the pipeline, the long term supply picture for the base metal turns blurry.
Furthermore, the lack of investments in new copper projects could see the sector enter a period of shortage right at the time when the metal will be needed the most.
“Near term there is plenty of uncertainty but longer term, requirement for new projects remains,” said Graeme Train, head of metals research at Trafigura. “But adding mining capacity is getting harder and more expensive.”
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
