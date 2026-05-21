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Edited by Georgia Williams
May. 21, 2026 07:46AM PST
Codelco is also currently integrating a central Chilean operation with an adjacent Anglo American mine and has begun leaning heavily on private-sector partnerships to fund its exploration pipeline.
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Chile’s Codelco is seeking a US$2 billion financial lifeline by structurally merging three of its largest northern copper mines, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
According to the sources, management recently pitched Codelco’s board on a four-year plan to deeply integrate the Chuquicamata, Ministro Hales, and Radomiro Tomic mines.
The strategy aims to generate US$2 billion in combined cost savings and new revenue by 2027 through shared processing plants and a unified operational plan under a potentially consolidated management structure.
However, the ambitious overhaul is being overshadowed by a crisis of governance directly involving two of those core assets.
An internal audit recently confirmed that Codelco improperly classified nearly 27,000 tons of material at Chuquicamata and Ministro Hales as finished product rather than work-in-process inventory.
The inflated metrics, which represent roughly 2 percent of Codelco’s 2025 output, allowed the company to artificially hit its December production targets, triggering unearned executive bonuses and masking ongoing operational distress.
Amidst the fallout, Codelco had already fired one executive, disciplined seven others, and referred the matter to public prosecutors to determine if criminal fraud occurred.
Critics noted the phantom tons delivered Codelco’s strongest monthly output this decade, far exceeding its January-to-November average of 105,600 tons.
The accounting failure has drawn intense political fire, complicating the miner's efforts to present its integration strategy to the government in the coming months.
Taking to social media, Chile’s Economy and Mining Minister Daniel Mas stated bluntly: “Codelco is out of control,” adding that President Jose Antonio Kast’s administration is obligated to restore accountability.
Despite the reputational damage, the macroeconomic mandate for Codelco to cut costs remains acute.
Like its global peers, the company is battling fierce inflationary pressures that have largely erased the benefits of historically high copper prices. Waning ore grades mean the miner must extract and process significantly more rock just to maintain baseline output.
Simultaneously, the ongoing war in the Middle East has inflated the cost of energy and sulfuric acid, a critical input for copper processing.
To survive the squeeze, the proposed northern integration would see ore routed across property lines to optimize plant capacity and blend material to meet specific customer requirements. Preliminary talks with local unions regarding the restructuring are already underway.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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