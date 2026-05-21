Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Raptor Metals (RAP:AU) has announced Trading Halt

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Raptor Metals (ASX:RAP)

Raptor Metals

High-grade copper in a Tier-1 jurisdiction Keep Reading...
Raptor Completes Project Acquisition in New Brunswick

Raptor Completes Project Acquisition in New Brunswick

Raptor Metals (RAP:AU) has announced Raptor Completes Project Acquisition in New BrunswickDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Raptor Metals (RAP:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Raptor Completes Further Drilling at Chester Project

Raptor Completes Further Drilling at Chester Project

Raptor Resources (RAP:AU) has announced Raptor Completes Further Drilling at Chester ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Amended Announcement Visual Copper Mineralisation at Chester

Amended Announcement Visual Copper Mineralisation at Chester

Raptor Resources (RAP:AU) has announced Amended Announcement Visual Copper Mineralisation at ChesterDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Multiple Zones of Visual Copper Mineralisation at Chester

Multiple Zones of Visual Copper Mineralisation at Chester

Raptor Resources (RAP:AU) has announced Multiple Zones of Visual Copper Mineralisation at ChesterDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Placement Secured Raising $1.2M

Placement Secured Raising $1.2M

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced Placement Secured Raising $1.2MDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Transition Metals Expands Gowganda Gold Project to 65 Kilometres-Squared, Commences Summer Exploration Program, and Confirms DTC Eligibility

Transition Metals Expands Gowganda Gold Project to 65 Kilometres-Squared, Commences Summer Exploration Program, and Confirms DTC Eligibility

Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM,OTC:TNTMF) ("Transition" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has expanded its Gowganda Gold property ("Gowganda" or the "Project") to approximately 65 km2 following recent claim staking along the Ridout-Tyrell Deformation Zone ("RTDZ"). The Project... Keep Reading...
Gold Runner Exploration

Gold Runner Exploration Announces Mobilization Date and Exploration Program Update at Golden Girl Property, Golden Triangle B.C.

Gold Runner Exploration Inc. (CSE: GRUN) (FSE: CE70) ("Gold Runner" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed all arrangements and agreements for commencement of its fully funded 2026 surface exploration program at the Golden Girl property, British Columbia ("Golden Girl" or... Keep Reading...
CoTec Announces Updated Mineral Resource and Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Lac Jeannine Iron Tailings Project, Québec, Canada

CoTec Announces Updated Mineral Resource and Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Lac Jeannine Iron Tailings Project, Québec, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated independent Preliminary Economic Assessment ("2026 PEA") for the Lac Jeannine Iron Tailings Project, Québec, Canada ("Lac... Keep Reading...
Awalé Announces Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 1.71 Moz Gold Equivalent for the Odienné Project, 32.4 Mt at 1.64 g/t Gold Equivalent

Awalé Announces Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 1.71 Moz Gold Equivalent for the Odienné Project, 32.4 Mt at 1.64 g/t Gold Equivalent

Highlights 32.4 Mt grading 1.64 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq.") for 1,707,000 ounces AuEq. inferred from combined open pit and underground resources, including 1,389,000 oz gold and 93,000 tonnes copper. BBM forms the cornerstone deposit with a combined open pit and underground resources of 27.8... Keep Reading...
CuFe Welcomes Strategic Investor to Fastrack Tennant Creek

CuFe Welcomes Strategic Investor to Fastrack Tennant Creek

CuFe Limited (CUF:AU) has announced CuFe Welcomes Strategic Investor to Fastrack Tennant CreekDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

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