Canada One Appoints Rob Christl to The Board of Directors

Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE,OTC:COMCF) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Rob Christl, as an independent director.
Mr. Christl brings more than 30 years of experience in the junior resource sector as an active investor, consultant, director, and corporate development professional. His background as a business owner further provides practical insight into corporate governance, strategy, and value creation. He has worked closely with microcap and junior exploration companies, assisting with capital raising, shareholder-base development, market awareness, and strategic initiatives designed to support long-term corporate growth. His extensive capital markets experience, industry relationships, and understanding of the opportunities within the resource sector will provide valuable guidance to the Company's board of directors as it advances its corporate and exploration objectives.
Mr. Berdusco, President and CEO of the Company commented: "Mr. Christl's appointment strengthens our board with deep junior resource sector experience, capital markets insight, and a practical understanding of business development and value creation. His background as an investor, consultant, director, and business owner aligns well with the Company's objectives. We look forward to working with him as we continue to advance our exploration strategy and build long-term shareholder value."
The Company also announces the resignation of Michael Kinley from the board of directors. The Company would like to thank Mr. Kinley for his years of dedicated service as an independent director and wish him well in his future endeavours.
About The Copper Dome Project
The Project benefits from excellent infrastructure, enabling year-round access, cost-efficient exploration, and a stable, low-risk jurisdiction.
Historical Work Completed
- Geophysics: 51 km of induced polarization (IP); airborne magnetic and electromagnetic (EM) coverage over ~50% of the Property.
- Sampling: 2,253 soils and 378 rocks collected.
- Drilling: 8,900+ m of diamond drilling.
- Trenching: Over 1 km excavated.
With a five-year drill permit in place, the Company is focused on advancing the Project toward drill-ready target definition.
About Canada One
Canada One Mining is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on copper and other critical metals needed for the energy transition. The Company advances projects from discovery through resource definition using disciplined, data-driven exploration and responsible practices. Its flagship Copper Dome Project, near Princeton, British Columbia, is targeting a porphyry-style Cu-Au system in a Tier-1 jurisdiction. Canada One's goal is to deliver sustainable growth and long-term value for shareholders and local communities.
Acknowledgement
Canada One acknowledges that the Copper Dome Project is located within the traditional, ancestral and unceded territory of the Smelqmix People. We recognize and respect their cultural heritage and relationship to the land, honoring their past, present and future.
For further information, interested parties are encouraged to visit the Company's website at www.canadaonemining.com, or contact the Company by email at info@canadaonemining.com, or by phone at 1.877.844.4661.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of
Canada One Mining Corp.
Peter Berdusco
President and Chief Executive Officer
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: statements relating to the anticipated timing thereof and the intended use of proceeds. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, technical, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing, completion and delivery of the referenced assessments and analysis. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.
TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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