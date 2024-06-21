Blue Sky Uranium Acquires New Projects in Argentina

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Rick Rule: Gold, Silver, Uranium — Key Price Drivers and What to Watch Now

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Corporate Update

Grid Battery Metals and AC/DC Battery Metals Announces Update of Listing of AC/DC Shares on the TSXV and Financing Details

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Strategic Exploration Program for In-Situ Recovery Uranium Targets in Argentina with Two New Project Acquisitions

Ramp Metals Announces New High-Grade Gold Discovery of 73.55 g/t Au over 7.5m at its Rottenstone SW Project

Ora Gold: Advanced Gold Exploration Company with a Path to Production

Radiopharm Receives Strategic Investment for up to A$18 million

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

EMU NL

EMU:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Uranium Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Acquires New Projects in Argentina

The company’s new acquisitions, the Corcovo and Chihuidos projects, add nearly 80,000 hectares to its exploration territory in the country.

Argentina flag.
Angelica Reyes / Unsplash

Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV:BSK,OTCQB:BKUCF) announced on Monday (June 17) that it is expanding its exploration portfolio by acquiring two new projects that are prospective for uranium in Argentina's Neuquén Basin.

The company's cornerstone asset is the Amarillo Grande project (AGP), where work continues to progress.

“Within our flagship AGP we have the Ivana deposit moving into the pre-feasibility stage, and multiple established exploration targets that are ready for the next steps,” said CEO and President Nikolaos Cacos in a press release.

“So it is time for us to look to expand our longer-term project pipeline, particularly with the strong support we are seeing for the uranium market. Similar to the surface mining targets at AGP, ISR-amenable uranium deposits provide the opportunity for low-cost, low-impact production and the potential for shorter development timelines,” he added.

The company’s new acquisitions, the Corcovo and Chihuidos projects, add nearly 80,000 hectares to its exploration territory. The properties were chosen for their potential to host uranium deposits amenable to in-situ recovery (ISR).

The Corcovo project, located in Argentina's Mendoza province, covers approximately 20,000 hectares. Initially identified by the National Atomic Energy Commission (CNEA), the area is known for its uranium exploration potential.

According to Blue Sky, Corcovo's geological conditions are also favorable, with uranium radiometric anomalies detected at depth in oil and gas wells suggesting significant ISR potential. For its part, the Chihuidos project spans around 60,000 hectares and was recognized by CNEA in the 1960s and 1970s. It was previously explored in the early 2000s.

Blue Sky has already initiated the permitting process for field programs at both projects. Concurrently, the company is updating and verifying historical data to identify and prioritize prospective exploration targets. This includes analyzing publicly available borehole surveys and seismic 2D/3D surveys from historic oil and gas exploration.

With the acquisitions, the company now controls over 480,000 hectares across the Rio Negro, Chubut, Neuquén and Mendoza provinces. AGP remains its primary focus, and has a vanadium credit in addition to holding uranium.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: Blue Sky Uranium is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
BSK
uranium stocksuranium investingtsxv stocksuranium explorationUranium Investing
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News
×
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Full Bio

Learn about our editorial policies.