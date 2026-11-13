Barrick Names North American Gold Spinoff, Files NYSE IPO

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
0
Loading...
|
Edited by Charlotte McLeod
Nov. 13, 2026 12:45PM PST|
Fact CheckedThis article has been reviewed and updated according to INN's rigorous fact-checking process. Our staff editors verify all articles against information and data from primary sources, reputable publishers and experts.
Barrick has not set the number of shares on offer or a price range. The offering depends on market conditions and on the SEC completing its review.
Tomas Eidsvold / Unsplash
Barrick Mining's (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) North American gold spinoff now has a confirmed name and ticker.
The miner announced on Tuesday (November 10) that it has named the new company American Barrick Gold, and that American Barrick has filed a registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an initial public offering (IPO). American Barrick plans to apply for an NYSE listing under the ticker “ABGC.”
Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), BofA Securities, Citigroup (NYSE:C) and RBC Capital Markets will provide the preliminary prospectus to eligible investors once it is available.
Despite the confirmation, the company gave no definitive timeline and has yet to name a price. In August, it said it expected to complete the IPO by the end of 2026, and its third quarter results did not update that target.
The release does not specify which assets American Barrick will hold or how much of the company the IPO will cover.
When Barrick’s board first authorized an evaluation of the listing in December 2025, the firm said the entity would include its interests in Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic, plus its wholly owned Fourmile discovery in Nevada. It said it could list a “small minority interest” and keep a controlling majority stake.
Fourmile’s place in that structure has since changed. Newmont (NYSE:NEM,ASX:NEM), Barrick’s partner in NGM, tried to block the spinoff, alleging that Barrick diverted joint venture resources to benefit Fourmile.
Under an August settlement, Newmont consented to the IPO and agreed to pay Barrick US$1.95 billion, while Barrick contributed Fourmile to NGM alongside Newmont’s Fiberline and Mike developments.
The filing follows a quarter in which Barrick more than quadrupled its free cashflow. It generated US$642 million in attributable free cashflow in Q3, up from US$141 million in Q2, as operating cashflow rose 46 percent to US$2.49 billion.
Gold output rose 3 percent from Q2 to 816,000 ounces. Barrick credited the Goldrush ramp up at Cortez, a record quarter for the Gold Quarry roaster at Carlin and higher output at Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali.
“Twelve months ago, we set out to earn back trust and restore Barrick to its history of discipline and excellence,” President and CEO Mark Hill said in the results release. “This quarter marks a full year of consistent delivery.”
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
https://x.com/giannliguid
https://www.linkedin.com/in/giannliguid/
The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
INN Article Notification
Latest News
Outlook Reports world
Featured Gold Investing Stocks
Browse Companies
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Full Bio
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.