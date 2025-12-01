Barrick to Weigh IPO for North American Gold Unit
Barrick says the potential move is a way to highlight the value of its top North American operations while it continues to run a global portfolio with a gold-copper focus.
Barrick Mining's (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) board has authorized management to evaluate an initial public offering (IPO) of a new subsidiary that would house the company’s flagship North American gold assets.
According to a Monday (December 1) statement, the proposed entity would include Barrick’s interests in Nevada Gold Mines and Pueblo Viejo, along with the company’s wholly owned Fourmile discovery in Nevada.
The company said an IPO could happen via the listing of a "small minority interest," with Barrick retaining a controlling majority stake if a transaction proceeds. The review is part of the board’s broader effort to evaluate operational performance and maximize returns across Barrick's asset base, particularly in its strongest jurisdictions.
“Barrick’s gold operations in Nevada and the Dominican Republic are among the best in the world, located in some of the best gold mining jurisdictions,” said Mark Hill, the company’s group COO and interim president and CEO.
He added that incorporating the Fourmile discovery, which Barrick describesas “one of this century’s most significant gold discoveries,” could position the new entity as a standout pure-play gold company.
Hill emphasized that the company’s operational priorities will remain unchanged during the process.
“While we explore an IPO of our North American assets that could give new and existing shareholders more optionality around jurisdiction in a pure gold company with growth, we will not waiver from our commitment to operate safely, perform to our targets, and deliver our growth projects," the executive explained.
Barrick plans to continue evaluating the IPO option into early 2026, and said it expects to provide an update alongside its full-year 2025 results in February 2026. The miner stressed that no final decision has been made, and that any move toward an IPO would require board approval and supportive market conditions.
The evaluation comes on the back of Barrick's resolution of issues surrounding its operations in Mali.
The company has agreed to pay a US$430 million settlement and comply with the country’s new mining code in exchange for Mali’s release of its detained employees and the dropping of all legal charges.
