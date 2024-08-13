Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

World Copper Announces Grade-Confirmation Programme at the Zonia Copper Project, Arizona

SAGA Metals Announces Commencement of Exploration Program by Rio Tinto on the Optioned Legacy Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec

Company Update

American Rare Earths Forges a New Path to Accelerate Development of Key Wyoming Asset

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

BPH Energy Ltd (ASX: BPH) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Silver Crown Royalties

SCRI:CC

Controlled Thermal Resources

More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Gold Investing

Barrick CEO Bristow Expects Strong H2 After Delivering Latest Quarterly Results

“Rising production and increasing margins provide the foundation for a strong second half," Barrick Gold CEO Mark Bristow said after the release of the company's Q2 results.

Gold bars in zig-zag pattern.
Pla2na / Shutterstock

Canadian miner Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) released its Q2 earnings and production results on Monday (August 12), commenting on progress at key projects, as well as its financial performance.

The company’s net earnings rose by 25 percent to reach US$370 million, driven by an increase in its attributable EBITDA margin, which climbed 17 percent from the previous quarter to hit 48 percent.

Operating cashflow came to US$1.16 billion, while free cashflow totaled US$340 million. Barrick's earnings per share increased by 24 percent to reach C$0.21, while its adjusted net earnings per share surged by 68 percent to C$0.32.

Its gold output came to 948,000 ounces for the quarter, while its copper production was 42,000 metric tons.

In the company's post-results conference call, President and CEO Mark Bristow emphasized Barrick's commitment to achieving its 2024 production targets while focusing on long-term value creation.

“Rising production and increasing margins provide the foundation for a strong second half, while the financials augur well for our ability to fund our growth and so sustain the delivery of value to our shareholders,” he said.

Barrick’s performance in Q2 was also propelled by advances in its projects across different regions.

In Nevada, the Goldrush mine — part of the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture — is ramping up production, with output expected to exceed 400,000 ounces annually by 2028. The company said the adjacent Fourmile project, which is wholly owned by Barrick, is emerging as a significant asset, with potential gold production exceeding 500,000 ounces per year over the next two decades. Drill results have revealed grades that are consistently higher than those at Goldrush.

In Latin America, the Pueblo Viejo expansion project in the Dominican Republic is nearing completion. This work is geared at boosting the operation's annual gold production to more than 800,000 ounces beyond 2040. The project remains on track, with key infrastructure being rebuilt and optimized following a conveyor failure last year.

Barrick also said the recently restarted Porgera mine in Papua New Guinea is ramping up toward commercial production, while in Pakistan, the Reko Diq copper-gold project is progressing with its feasibility study.

In Africa, operations in Mali and the Democratic Republic of Congo continue to deliver steady production with manageable costs. The Loulo-Gounkoto Complex in Mali has reported positive exploration results, indicating potential for life-of-mine extensions. In the Democratic Republic of Congo, preparations are taking place at the Kibali mine to commission a new solar power and battery storage facility, further enhancing its renewable energy capacity.

“We set out in 2019 to build a sustainably profitable gold- and copper-mining company focused on world-class assets,” Bristow explained during his presentation. “They were embedded in the combined portfolio that we put together at market and just required identification, evaluation, development and delivery, which is where we are today.”

Looking ahead, Barrick continues to evolve its sustainability initiatives through the Biodiversity Residual Impact Assessment tool, along with the addition of 200 megawatts of renewable solar energy at the TS power plant in Nevada.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
TSX:ABX
gold stocksgold investingtsx stocksnyse stockscopper investingcopper stocksGold Investing
The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Latest News

More News
×
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Full Bio

Learn about our editorial policies.