Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
UPDATE 1-Argentina Says Chinese Miner to Invest $1.7 Bln in Lithium Projects
SOURCE:REUTERS
(Adds details on planned investment, economy minister comment)
BUENOS AIRES, May 31 (Reuters) - Chinese mining company Tibet Summit Resources will invest $1.7 billion to develop a pair of lithium projects in northwest Argentina, the South American country's economy ministry announced on Wednesday.
The projects, to be carried out in two promising salt flats in Salta province, are expected to produce between 50,000 and 100,000 tonnes of lithium, the ministry explained in a statement.
Tibet Summit Resources did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the government announcement.
Argentina is the world's fourth largest producer of lithium, an ultra-light metal in high demand from rechargeable battery makers.
"We want a mining industry that takes advantage of our resources and generates added value and employment," Economy Minister Sergio Massa was quoted as saying in the statement.
Massa is currently in China, where he met with executives from Tibet Summit Resources. (Reporting by Lucila Sigal; Editing by David Alire Garcia)
- Lithium Deposits: Pegmatite and Sedimentary ›
- Types of Lithium Brine Deposits ›
- Lithium Reserves: Top 4 Countries (Updated 2023) ›
- Top 9 Lithium-producing Countries (Updated 2023) ›
- How to Invest in Lithium Stocks and the Lithium Market ›
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1966.40
|+7.80
|Silver
|23.54
|+0.35
|Copper
|3.67
|+0.03
|Palladium
|1713.17
|0.00
|Platinum
|1087.26
|0.00
|Oil
|67.69
|-0.40
|Heating Oil
|2.24
|-0.01
|Natural Gas
|2.25
|-0.01
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured Lithium Investing Stocks
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.