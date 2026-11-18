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Nov. 18, 2026 01:00PM PST
Are we in a recession? Finding an answer can be tricky. Learn what a recession is, how long they last and what investors should do when they happen.
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"Never miss out on an opportunity like a recession" — Jack Welch, former chair and CEO of General Electric.
US President Donald Trump’s plans to overhaul the current global trade structure through sweeping tariffs have once again ignited recession fears. With both businesses and consumers considering pulling back on spending if costs rise, many economists are forecasting a higher risk of a deep economic downturn.
Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has revised its recession outlook several times this year.
In July, Jan Hatzius, the firm's chief economist, lowered the bank's 12 month US recession probability to 15 percent from 25 percent, citing an improving economic outlook and easing geopolitical concerns. However, on November 5, Goldman raised its estimate to 25 percent, highlighting continuing economic uncertainty.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) CEO Larry Fink has also warned of potential threats to global economic growth.
In a March BBC interview, Fink cautioned that persistently high oil prices could trigger a global recession, highlighting the vulnerability of economies to rising energy costs.
More recently, in a mid-October CNBC interview, Fink warned that slowing or halting artificial intelligence (AI) data center construction could itself be inflationary, potentially increasing economic pressures and recession risks.
Nevertheless, economists remain divided over the economic outlook.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) CEO Brian Moynihan has pushed back against recession fears. In a July interview with Fox Business, he dismissed concerns about an impending downturn, pointing to the resilience of the US economy and continued consumer spending despite persistent inflation and elevated interest rates.
While stronger growth and consumer demand have helped support the economy, inflation, borrowing costs, energy-price volatility and uncertainty surrounding US trade policy continue to pose risks. As the US heads toward 2027, the key question is whether economic resilience will be enough to offset these pressures and prevent a broader slowdown.
So — are we in a recession? Even though nailing down an answer is tricky, investors educate themselves on what a recession is, how long they last and what strategies may work well during these difficult economic periods.
In this article
- What is a recession?
- What causes a recession?
- How can tariffs cause a recession?
- Are there signs before a recession?
- Will there be a recession in 2025?
- Is Warren Buffett predicting a recession?
- How long do recessions last?
- Which sectors are hardest hit by a recession?
- How to prepare for a recession?
- Should I wait to invest until after a recession?
- Which assets can hold their value in a deep recession?
- Which stocks do well after a recession?
What is a recession?
When a country’s economic activity experiences a serious and persistent decline over an extended period, often over two consecutive quarters, economists generally call it a recession.
Recessions involve a broad array of economic sectors, not just a decline among one or two industries.
Some of the key indicators of a recession include rising unemployment levels, negative GDP, stock market selloffs and falling manufacturing data, as well as declining consumer confidence as evidenced by dropping retail sales.
Answering the question of whether we're in a recession is difficult because so many factors are at play — while one expert might weigh GDP declines heavily in their analysis, another might feel other elements are more important. Watch the video from 2023 below to get a sense of why getting a consensus on whether we're in a recession can be tough.
Experts Rick Rule, Adrian Day and Mike Larson explain why it's hard to get an answer on whether the US is in a recession.
What causes a recession?
Forbes lists a number of catalysts that can spark a recession: sudden economic shock, excessive debt (think the US mortgage debt crisis that fueled the Great Recession in 2008), asset bubbles, uncontrolled inflation (which leads central banks to raise rates, making it more expensive to do business or pay down debts), runaway deflation and technological changes. Tariffs have also historically been linked with recession.
How can tariffs cause a recession?
Tariffs can contribute to a recession by increasing business costs, disrupting supply chains, driving up consumer prices and discouraging investment. These pressures can force companies to reduce operations, delay their expansion plans or cut jobs, particularly in industries that are dependent on international trade.
Recent analysis from RBC Economics suggests that new US tariffs will put pressure on specific Canadian industries, including plastics and furniture, although they are not expected to derail the country's overall economic growth.
Economic historian Dr. Phillip Magness of the Independent Institute has been critical of Trump's tariff policies.
Watch the video below from April 2025 to hear his thoughts about the potential for tariffs to spark a recession in the country and why investors are looking to gold for safety.
Magness said there's still a chance to avoid a recession if Trump reverses course on his tariff policy.
Are there signs before a recession?
What are the telltale signs that warn of a recession in advance? Much like accurately forecasting the weather, making any sort of economic forecast is difficult. But there are certain signals economists look out for.
Aside from the previously mentioned slumping GDP and falling copper prices, one of the most prominent harbingers of a looming recession is an inverted bond yield curve.
“The bond market can help predict the direction of the economy and can be useful in crafting your investment strategy,” Investopedia states. “This metric — while not a guarantee of future economic behavior — has a strong track record.”
In addition, declining unemployment figures, shrinking industrial output, falling retail sales and dramatic stock market selloffs are often considered classic indicators of a potential recession.
Will there be a recession in 2026?
Forecasting recessions can be tricky. There are extenuating circumstances that may allow for a reversal of fortunes before a deeper recession takes hold, but in the meantime many historical recession signals are currently flashing red.
According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers increased 3.9 percent over the 12 months ending September 2026.
The US Federal Reserve also raised its benchmark rate by 0.25 percentage points in September, bringing its target range to 3.75 to 4 percent, as policymakers continued efforts to contain inflation.
However, not all economists expect a recession. The World Economic Forum's May 2026 Chief Economists' Outlook found that 58 percent of surveyed economists did not expect a global recession over the following 12 months, although many anticipated weaker growth and greater economic volatility.
In a mid-2026 interview with VRIC Media, QI Research CEO Danielle DiMartino Booth argued that the US was already in a recession, pointing to net job losses and weaknesses in the labour market.
“In the first quarter, and the second quarter and the third quarter of 2025 we had net job losses. That’s the definition of recession,” she said in the interview. During her presentation at this year's New Orleans Investment Conference, held in October, DiMartino Booth continued to make the case that US economy is currently in recession territory. She pointed to the affordability crisis as evidence of a more pronounced economic downturn.
"We have no pricing power because our customers do not have purchasing power because they're spending so much because inflation is so high for essentials that the Fed cannot control, that they don't have much left over for discretionary purchases," she said. DiMartino Booth underscored the financial challenges facing the majority of Americans, and likened it to other countries that have seen inflation and the cost of living balloon out of proportion.
"If we don't acknowledge that for most Americans the US economy is in recession, which neither Warsh nor Bessent do, we're just going to end up with more anger," she warned.
"As a former resident of Caracas, Venezuela, I can tell you we don't want to go there. It doesn't end well. Eventually, we run out of somebody else's money, and that's not the direction we should be going in as a country."
Is Warren Buffett predicting a recession?
Warren Buffett is not known for his direct forecasts. In fact, he’s likely to say, “Nothing is sure tomorrow, nothing is sure next year and nothing is ever sure, either in markets or in business forecasts, or in anything else.” For that reason, his investment decisions are often read like tea leaves by market watchers looking for signs on where to invest.
In 2026, Buffett raised concerns about the long-term effects of inflation and the growing speculative behaviour in financial markets. In a March CNBC interview, he criticized the Fed's 2 percent inflation target, saying he would prefer a zero-inflation target because even modest price increases compound over time and reduce purchasing power.
He also warned about excessive speculation in the stock market.
Speaking at Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A,NYSE:BRK.B) annual meeting this past May, Buffett compared the market to a church with a casino attached, arguing that the growing appetite for short-term trading and gambling was pushing prices for some investments to unjustifiable levels.
How long do recessions last?
Recessions are considered a part of the normal expansions and contractions of the business cycle.
While not as catastrophic as depressions, recessions can last for several months and even years, with significant consequences for governments, companies, workers and investors.
Each of the four global recessions since World War II lasted about one year.
That said, there have been a few short-lived recessions in the US, including the 2020 pandemic recession. Stock markets around the world crashed at the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak. A record 20.5 million jobs were lost in the US alone in April 2020 as the nation’s unemployment rate reached 14.7 percent.
The Fed responded by cutting rates, and the US federal government issued trillions of dollars in financial aid to laid-off workers and impacted businesses. By October 2020, US GDP was up 33.1 percent, marking an end to the recession.
Which sectors are hardest hit by a recession?
Businesses often tighten their belts during recessions by postponing expansion plans, reducing worker hours and benefits or laying off employees. Those same workers play a vital role in the strength of a nation’s economic activity.
With less disposable income, consumers stop spending on large appliances, vehicles, new homes, evenings out and vacations. The focus shifts to low-priced necessities, food and medical needs. Declining consumer spending and demand for goods and services pushes the economy into a deeper recession, resulting in more layoffs and rising unemployment. Small- and medium-sized business owners may even find themselves unable to operate entirely.
Typically, retail, manufacturing, restaurants, technology, travel and entertainment are hit the hardest during a recession. The real estate and mortgage lending sectors may also feel the pain.
As the recession worsens, some homeowners may not be able to pay their mortgages and could face defaults, which can bring further downward pressure on real estate prices. Those still shopping for a home or new car may find that banks have instituted much tighter lending policies on mortgages and car loans.
Meanwhile, investors can lose money as their stock holdings and real estate assets lose their value. Retirement savings accounts linked to the stock market can also suffer.
All of these forces can contribute to a deflationary environment that leads central banks to cut rates in an effort to stimulate the economy out of a recession.
How to prepare for a recession?
There is no perfect answer for how to invest during a recession, and no stock remains recession-proof.
But for those who know how to practice due diligence through fundamental analysis, recessions do offer an opportunity to pick quality stocks at a discount.
“The stock market is the only store where when things go on sale, everyone runs out the door. You don’t want to be one of those people,” said Shawn Cruz, head trading strategist at TD Ameritrade. “So if you have a long term focus and some specific names you’re looking at, this is a good time to pick up some quality shares for your portfolio.”
It’s better to look at well-established publicly traded companies with strong balance sheets and minimal debt that still have the ability to generate cash and pay dividends. Companies to avoid include those with high debt loads and little cashflow, as they have a difficult time managing operating costs and debt payments during recessions.
Danielle DiMartino Booth advises investors to watch the data closely if they want to stay ahead of the curve, particularly payroll levels, layoff announcements, bankruptcies and store closures.
Industry matters, too. As mentioned, real estate, retail, manufacturing, restaurants, technology, travel and entertainment are hit the hardest during a recession.
On the other hand, stocks in the consumer staples (food and beverage, household goods, alcohol and tobacco) and healthcare (biotech and pharmaceutical) sectors tend to do well in recessionary environments.
Inventors can further mitigate the risks that a recession brings by building a diversified portfolio that considers stocks across varying sectors and geographic regions. Rather than investing in individual stocks, exchange-traded funds with low management fees are another way to spread risk. The Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (ARCA:VDC) and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (ARCA:XLP) are two examples to consider.
Should I wait to invest until after a recession?
This question brings us back to the quote from General Electric's Welch that's cited at the beginning of this article. For long-term investors who understand the popular adage, “buy low, sell high,” a recession and its impact on share prices offers up those "buy low" opportunities. That’s because all things come to an end, even recessions, and when that happens those who bought the dip will be well positioned to benefit from the rebound.
That said, due diligence never goes out of style. Not all companies will make it through a market downturn unscathed. To truly see returns from this investment strategy it’s critical to look for companies with strong balance sheets, experienced management and a history of performing well in bear markets. Opting for revenue-generating and dividend-paying stocks over growth stocks during a recession is another smart play.
Overall, experts advise that it's not necessary to avoid investing during a recession.
“While (recessions) can be challenging for returns and growing wealth, we also see countercyclical rallies and the market is always forward-looking, so the keys are to remain fully invested, not be whipsawed by short-term market gyrations and to keep (focused) on your long-term goals,” Rajesh Nakadi, head of investments of the Global Family Office at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, told Forbes.
Danielle DiMartino Booth advises investors to focus on companies' ability to maintain dividends and cash flow during this period, meaning defensive plays that pay dividends and are able to increase their payrolls are a worth a look.
Which assets can hold their value in a deep recession?
For long-term investors looking to ride out the worst recessions, stocks and high-yield bonds are best avoided. Safer assets that tend to do well during recessions include government bonds, managed futures, gold and cash.
It should be noted that while 10 year US treasury bonds have an excellent reputation as a reliable safe haven asset, nothing is without risk. In early April 2025, following another round of tariffs announced by Trump, an unprecedented number of sellers, including foreign governments, ditched their US bond holdings, resulting in rising bond yields. Although yields fell a few days later, uncertainty in the bond market remains.
“There is clearly still a lot of concern over this highly unusual rise in treasury yields at a time of equity market weakness and global concern over recession,” said Douglas Porter, chief economist at Bank of Montreal commented at the time. “Notably, the backup in yields was mostly driven by rising real yields and not higher inflation premiums … indicating a more fundamental drop in demand.”
If you've parked your dollars in actual dollars — i.e. cash — instead of the stock market or bonds, the value is not being erased by declining stock prices. The "cash is king" mantra speaks to the importance of keeping liquid assets on hand during a recession. In the same vein, gold has earned its safe-haven status because it is a physical asset that holds its value and can be easily liquidated.
"The conventional safe storage place in anytime of economic turmoil is precious metals. And we've seen that in the gold price surpassing US$3,000 per ounce," Magness states in the interview above. "Gold is an historical store of value in that it is a bit more insulated from the chaos of the stock market."
One last thought — don't move all your wealth into gold or cash. Diversification is still the best recession hedge.
Which stocks do well after a recession?
Once the economy is in the recovery stage and consumer confidence begins to improve, the best performing stocks in the market tend to be tied to the technology, financial, consumer discretionary, industrial, material and energy sectors.
The consumer discretionary (i.e. cars and appliances), material and industrial segments “are known as cyclicals, because they are closely tied to the fortunes of the economy,” the Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY,NYSE:RY) states. The bank explains that once demand improves, manufacturers will begin using up their inventory and will in turn “need to order metal, chemicals and other materials to create more goods to sell.”
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2022.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Aastha Sethi, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
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Aastha Sethi is a graduate of the University of BC's Master of Journalism program. Aastha has experience reporting on governance, public policy and local affairs across the Northwest Territories, focusing on smaller and remote communities. Her work has appeared in several BC publications, where she has written stories on politics, culture, lifestyle and the environment. Aastha is a writer and content creator covering precious metals for the Investing News Network.
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Aastha Sethi is a graduate of the University of BC's Master of Journalism program. Aastha has experience reporting on governance, public policy and local affairs across the Northwest Territories, focusing on smaller and remote communities. Her work has appeared in several BC publications, where she has written stories on politics, culture, lifestyle and the environment. Aastha is a writer and content creator covering precious metals for the Investing News Network.
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