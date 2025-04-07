Phillip Magness: Did Trump's Tariffs Just Supercharge a Recession?

Dr. Phillip Magness of the Independent Institute discusses the impact of US President Donald Trump's latest round of tariffs, outlining their potential effects on the economy and stock market.

"This could be the event that supercharges us into a recession — it could be the major trigger," he said.

