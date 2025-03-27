Danielle DiMartino Booth: US Economy at Precipice — Key Data to Watch Now
"We're definitely seeing a credit cycle play out here in the US economy, whether we want to call it that or not," said Danielle DiMartino Booth of QI Research.
Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO and chief strategist at QI Research, shares her US economic outlook, saying layoffs and bankruptcies are putting the Federal Reserve in a "tight position."
She sees the central bank potentially cutting rates four to five times in 2025.
