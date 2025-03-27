Danielle DiMartino Booth: US Economy at Precipice — Key Data to Watch Now

Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO and chief strategist at QI Research, shares her US economic outlook, saying layoffs and bankruptcies are putting the Federal Reserve in a "tight position."

She sees the central bank potentially cutting rates four to five times in 2025.

