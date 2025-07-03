Juggernaut Announces Financing Of $1,000,000 From One Strategic Investor

Juggernaut Announces Financing Of $1,000,000 From One Strategic Investor

 

Vancouver, British Columbia July 3 rd 2025 TheNewswire - Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: JUGR) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the "Company" or "Juggernaut"), is pleased to announce a $1,000,000 hard dollar financing from one strategic investor, further confirming the support and excitement of the newly discovered 11 km Highway of Gold surrounding the Eldorado porphyry system on the Big One property. The discovery is in an area of glacial and snowpack abatement next door to the gold-rich porphyry systems at Newmont Mining's Galore Creek. The Big One Property is a discovery previously announced Jan 20 th (Click Link) with assays up to 79.01 gt gold (2.54 ozt gold) and 3157.89 gt silver (101.5 ozt silver) from over 200 gold-silver-copper rich polymetallic veins up to 8 m wide and striking for up to 500 m that all remain open at surface. The Big One Project covers 33,693 hectares in a globally ranked tier 1 jurisdiction with tremendous additional discovery potential in the heart of the Golden Triangle, British Columbia.

 

  Subject to approval from the TSXV Exchange, the Company will issue 1,562,500 hard dollar units priced at $0.64 each for gross proceeds of $1,000,000. Each hard dollar unit will consist of one common share plus one warrant at $0.84 for a sixty-month period, with a forced accelerated conversion after 10 consecutive trading days at or above $1.84, callable at management's discretion. The fully subscribed placement is scheduled to close on July 14th, 2025. The proceeds will be used for general working capital.  

 

  Mr. Dan Stuart, Director, President, and CEO of Juggernaut, states:  

 

  This investment, coupled with the ongoing support and interest from other globally recognized Institutions and senior miners, is a strong endorsement that clearly demonstrates the significant near-term discovery potential of our 100% controlled properties. Since May of this year, the Company has raised ~ $12,500,000, and post-financing, Juggernaut will have an extremely tight capital structure of just 30,985,170 shares, no debt, and a strong cash position. As such, we are well-positioned to move forward with our plans of drilling The Big One Discovery. With much anticipation, we look forward to executing the inaugural exploration program and reporting results."  

 

  All shares issued pursuant to this offering and any shares issued pursuant to the exercise of warrants will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date.  

 

  About Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.  

 

  Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. is an explorer and generator of precious metals projects in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. Its projects are in world-class geological settings   and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to Tier 1 mining in Canada. Juggernaut is a member and active supporter of CASERM, an organization representing a collaborative venture between the Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech. Juggernaut's key strategic cornerstone shareholder is Crescat Capital.  

 

  For more information, please contact  

 

  Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.  

 

  Dan Stuart  

 

  President, Director, and Chief Executive Officer  

 

  604-559-8028  

 

    info@juggernautexploration.com    

 

    www.juggernautexploration.com    

 

  Qualified Person  

 

  Rein Turna P. Geo is the independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Juggernaut Exploration projects, and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release.  

 

  Grab samples are selected samples and may not represent true underlying mineralization.  

 

  NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.  

 

  FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT  

 

  Certain disclosures in this release may constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to Juggernaut's operations that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements, including its ability to complete the contemplated private placement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR AN INVITATION TO PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED IN IT.  

 

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

 

 

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

