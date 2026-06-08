Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
0
Loading...
|
Edited by Georgia Williams
Jun. 08, 2026 08:43AM PST
The company's Nevada deposit ranks among the largest known lithium resources in the US.
RomanR / Adobe Stock
American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) (NASDAQ:ABAT) announced it has successfully appealed the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) termination of a US$115 million grant, securing full reinstatement of the federal funding for its commercial-scale lithium refinery in Nevada.
Under the reversal, the DOE did not alter the original funding allocation or the project’s technical and commercial milestones, adjusting only the contract schedule to account for the timeline delays incurred during the review process.
The capital supports the construction of the first commercial phase of the Tonopah Flats lithium project, designed to process an initial 5,000 tons of battery-grade lithium hydroxide annually.
The company originally secured the five-year funding package in October 2022 under the Manufacturing Energy Supply Chain (MESC) office.
However, on October 9, 2025, the DOE notified the company that the grant was being terminated as part of a sweep that axed hundreds of federal contracts.
ABTC filed an appeal the following day by initiating an Informal Dispute Resolution (IDR) process. Over the subsequent months, the company and the DOE conducted a series of technical and commercial audits on the project's performance.
Following a final IDR meeting in December 2025, the DOE formally determined that rescinding the termination and continuing the project was warranted.
CEO Ryan Melsert said the reinstatement was a hard-fought validation of the company's proprietary processing technology.
"Of the hundreds of DOE grants terminated last Fall very few have been able to successfully appeal the decisions and have their contracts reinstated," Melsert stated.
He added: "I am very proud of our team for relentlessly demonstrating the performance of these internally-developed critical mineral technologies and how crucial it is to implement and scale these commercial facilities to support the national security of the United States and enable its energy dominance."
The Tonopah Flats site has already secured expedited regulatory status. In June 2025, the White House’s National Energy Dominance Council and the FAST-41 Permitting Council designated it a critical mineral Priority Project to streamline federal approvals.
Concurrently, ABTC is also advancing its secondary business line in critical mineral recycling. The company recently confirmed it is progressing with plans for a second recycling facility in the Southeast, which is expected to exceed the processing capacity of its existing Nevada plant.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
https://x.com/giannliguid
https://www.linkedin.com/in/giannliguid/
The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
INN Article Notification
Latest News
Outlook Reports world
Featured Lithium Investing Stocks
Browse Companies
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Full Bio
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.