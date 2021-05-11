Love Pharma Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in MicrDoz Therapy Inc. To Expedite Pilot Study of Psilocybin Assisted Treatment of Cannabis Use Disorder with World Leading University
Love Pharma Inc. is pleased to announce that it has executed a Letter of Intent to acquire 100% of MicroDoz Therapy Inc. which has an exclusive partnership and license with a world leading university to conduct a landmark study into the efficacy of psilocybin assisted treatment of cannabis use disorder. Upon the closing of the definitive agreement, the Company expects to release the details of the program and ...
