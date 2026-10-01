David Erfle: Gold Price Bottoms "Every Single Time" This Happens
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.
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David Erfle of Junior Miner Junky also discusses his portfolio strategy during this stage of the gold and silver cycle.
David Erfle, editor and founder of Junior Miner Junky, shares his take on the gold market, saying that the US Federal Reserve's recent interest rate hike could mark a key turning point.
"Every single time they start raising rates, that's when gold bottoms and starts to go up again," he explained during the interview.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.