David Erfle, editor and founder of Junior Miner Junky, shares his take on the gold market, saying that the US Federal Reserve's recent interest rate hike could mark a key turning point.

"Every single time they start raising rates, that's when gold bottoms and starts to go up again," he explained during the interview.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.